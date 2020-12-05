ARRESTED: Man Steals Motorcycle, forges Number Plates

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – Police in Kabale district has arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly stealing a motorcycle.

The suspect was identified as Kenneth Bashabomwe, a resident of upper Bugongi, Northern division, Kabale municipality.

The Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate told our reporter that the suspect was arrested in Kabale town today morning ready handed with a motorcycle they suspect not to be his.

Maate said that suspect was arrested with a brand new bajaj boxer motorcycle with a forged registration number UFB 558H different from its original number UFB 538U.

This forced police to be suspicious that the motorcycle could have been stolen.

Maate adds that on interrogation, the suspect claimed that the motorcycle belongs to someone else whom he refused to reveal the names.

Maate said that the suspect failed to account for the ownership of the motorcycle. He said that police has detained him until he produces documents for the ownership of the motorcycle.