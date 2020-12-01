What You Need To Know About UGX24.5Bn Busia Main Market

BUSIA – In efforts to boost trade in the border district, Government has unveiled a state of art modern market in Busia constructed at a cost of UGX24.5billion.

The UGX24.5bn Busia Main Market is set to host 2,400 vendors dealing mainly in fish, agro-products, among others.

The modern market boasts of 1,200 facilities in storage units, stalls, lockups, water harvesting, among others.

Speaking to our reporter, Assistant Commissioner Geoffrey Ettedu, National Programme Coordinator – Markets and Agriculture Trade Improvement Programme (MATIP), revealed that the modern market is a value-addition facility for agro-products and constructed with joint funding.

“Busia Market was constructed under the Government’s Markets and Agriculture Trade Improvement Programme (MATIP) with funding from the government of Uganda and Arab Bank of Economic Development in Africa (BADEA),” said Ettedu.

The MATIP National Programme Coordinator disclosed that Busia Main Market also comprises space for the Information and communication technology- ICT room, CCTV, Bank, kindergarten, pharmacy and clinic.

In efforts to add value and enhance the the current and future regional trade especially in Agricultural Produce and its products, Busia Main Market comprises of value-addition facilities such as storage for pre and post-cleaning/grading, sorting and destoning, high level processing of maize and animal and poultry feeds.

Implemented through the Ministry of Local Government, Markets and Agriculture Trade Improvement Project (MATIP) was set up to contribute to the agricultural Chapter of the NDP specifically towards improved market access and infrastructure development.

Ettedu revealed that Busia is one of the seven (7) markets that will be commissioned as the government moves to prioritise development and cultivating value addition.

President Museveni, while commissioning Tororo Central Market, intimated that he had received reports that the vendors decried the number of floors design

Busia Main Market falls under USD 93.73Million MATIP-II (second) phase focusing on improving marketplace infrastructure, adding value and facilitating trade (including capacity building) in nine municipalities and two urban communities located in the four regions of the country

Other markets under MATIP II include; Entebbe (Kitoro), Masaka, Mbarara, Arua, Moroto (Lopedru), Soroti and Tororo on the one hand, and Kasese, Kitgum and Lugazi, on the other hand.

Three Markets have since been commissioned to include Tororo Central Market, Soroti Main Market and presently (December 1, 2020)

Moroto (Lopedru), Kitooro Market (Entebbe) and Kasese Central Markert are ready for commissioning with Arua, Mbarara and Masaka Markets are at finishing stage.