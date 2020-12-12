CRIME: Imposter Priest Arrested

Imposter Ndyanabo after he was arrested

Kisoro – Police in Kisoro is holding a 36-year-old man for allegedly masquerading as a Catholic priest.

The arrested impersonator “Rev Fr” Pastor Emmanuel Lambert Ndyanabo who claims to be an Evangelist and Priest that has been serving in Toronto Archdiocese in Canada and is in Uganda for evangelism.

He was reportedly arrested after he approached pupils and staff of Kisoro Demo Primary School as a priest and asked them to always bring offertories to him.

This raised eyebrows among the school administrators who later reported the matter to Rev Fr Ignatius Arinaitwe, a curate at St Peter’s Catholic parish Kisoro who followed the matter up leading up to the imposter’s arrest.

Rev Father Ignatius Arinaitwe reveals to this website that after getting information, he asked him to the parish and interrogated him and failed to answer some questions.

“I gave it some grace period to make investigations, a few days ago, I got some reports from a neighbouring school that is Kisoro Demonstration Schools about the same Ndyanabo, so we got shocked to hear of a priest doing ministry in our parish without any consent about it” said Fr Arinaitwe.

Fr Arinaitwe referred to him as an imposter since all claimed places of Ndyanabo’s ministry couldn’t be traced and is suspected to have already misled a number of Christians and that he was found with Movit lotion that he has been using as holy oil.

When asked whether he is a priest, Ndyanabo said God brought him to Kisoro adding that he is a catholic by baptism

“Am not here to serve catholic, am here to serve all,”- Ndyanabo

Patrick Byaruhang, the Kisoro DPC, confirmed the arrest of Ndyanabo and disclosed to our reporter that police had commenced into the investigations.

Some sources say that Ndyanabo who hails from Bikoro A , southern Division, Kisoro Municipality says that he returned from Toronto in the USA in 2016. In 2017, he was arrested from Namugongo where he was also imposing as a Priest and imprisoned for one year at Luzira Prison and later released.

He, then , returned to Kisoro where he has been extorting unsuspecting victims until his luck ran out.

