Elderly Woman Murdered in Cold blood, Assailants Make off with Assistance Grant

Rukungiri | RedPepper | An elderly woman in Rukungiri has been murdered in cold blood by yet to be identified criminals shortly after receiving her ugx 100,000 social assistance Grant from government.

Joy Nyinarubuga, aged 84, is a peasant of Kajwamushana cell Kicwamba parish, Ruhinda subcounty in Rukungiri district.

It is alleged that on December 10th 2020 in the evening hours Nyinarubugareturned home from Ruhinda Sub county headquarters where she received Shs100,000 for elderly persons.

On the fateful night, her grandchild one Mutekanga Saud, aged six, while sleeping heard the deceased screaming that she was being killed but did not disclose the names who the criminals were.

But later on, at about 9 pm the deceased’s daughter one Ninyikiriza Rovencem, aged 36 old, returned from Kajwamushana trading centre where she had gone to charge her mobile phone and found when the mother lying dead in a pool of blood in her kitchen.

Ninyikiriza informed her brother, Barwegirira Elisam, male aged 60, who in turn reported the case to Ruhinda Police station.

Elly Maate,the Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson confirmed the incident and disclosed that police visited the ccene of crime, postmortem done at the scene.

Police has since incarcerated two suspects, a one Ninyikiriza Rovence and her son Bamwesiga Martin, to assist in investigations. Inquiries ongoing.

This case has been registered at Rukungiri Police under file number RUKUNGIRI CRB 2234/2020