Kingdom of Eswatini erects Consulate in Kampala, appoints Quillino Bamwine as First Honorary Consul

Kampala – The Royal Kingdom of Eswatini has appointed Mr Quillino Bamwine as the Honorary Consul for its Kampala consulate.

Mr. Bamwine’s appointment was announced by Senator Thulisile Dladla, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Kingdom of Eswatini and confirmed by Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sam K. Kutesa on November 24, 2020.

It is the first time the South African nation is erecting a consulate in Kampala.

Royal Kingdom of Eswatini’s first Consul in Uganda, Mr Quillino Bamwine, presents his credential.

Mr. Bamwine, who is a member of the Lay Apostolate Commission of the Uganda Episcopal Conference is also Chairman of Kampala based firm MasterLinks Ltd, that specialises in Agribusiness and IT solutions.

Mr. Bamwine presented his credentials on Wednesday, December 23 to the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Kampala.

The new Honorary Counsul says among his roles is to oversee the welfare of Eswatini nationals resident in Uganda, promote trade and economic ties between the two nations and create value in a mutually benefiting relationship.

“I am exceedingly grateful to the Hon. Minister Senator Thulisile and the government of the Royal Kingdom of Eswatini to have appointed me as it’s as the first Honorary Counsul in Kampala. I pledge to work harder to further grow the relationship between the two countries to higher heights,” he said.

“Our work shall seek to create huge business linkages between Uganda and the Kingdom of ESwatini by promoting cooperation in tourism, trade and education collaboration between the two countries”.

Uganda’s Minister for International Cooperation Mr. Okello Oryem said it was an important milestone in the relations of the two countries.