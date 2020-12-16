GRIEF: NRM Masaka Woman MP Flag-Bearer Dies

Deceased: Masaka Woman MP aspirant Freda Mubanda Kasse (NRM)

Masaka – Shock and grief has gripped the people of Greater Masaka following the passing of one of the top politicians as elections draw close.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for the Masaka District Woman parliamentary seat, Freda Mubanda Kasse, breathed her last on Tuesday evening December 15, at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.

Family sources intimated to this website that Mubanda passed on after spending a couple of days hospitalized at the Nairobi based medical facility.

The Masaka NRM administrative secretary, Mr Umar Ssebulime, confirmed Hon. Mubanda’s passing

“This is a great loss for the party in Masaka region and the entire country. She has been a strong supporter of the party and a great politician who cannot easily be replaced,” he said in an interview.

The cause of her death still remains unclear as the family maintains its privacy for the decency of the fallen gallant politician.

“We had started believing that maybe she had contracted Covid19 but the tests revealed otherwise,” the family source who preferred anonymity as quoted as saying in an interview with Daily Monitor.

Hon. Mubanda was Masaka district woman MP in the 9th parliament but lost in the 2016 elections to Democratic Party’s Mary Babirye Kabanda.

She was also the current chairperson of the NRM Women’s League in Masaka.

Mubanda was facing off with National Unity Platform (NUP)’s Harriet Nakiyemba Ssebufu and Joan Nalule (Independent), among others in next month’s general election.

