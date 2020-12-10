EDUCATION: Hill Nursery School Launches in Sheema
Sheema – As the future of young learners in the country hangs in balance over the closure of schools to non-candidate classes to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, educationists are not sitting on their laurels.
On Sunday, the Hills Nursery School; a state of the art Nursery school was launched in Rukondo, Kitagata Town council Sheema district.
In compliance with the COVID-19 Pandemic guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education and Sports and the Ministry of Health, the schools will open doors to new learners once the restrictions on schools are fully lifted.
It will admit pupils in baby, middle, and Top class respectively. Canon Charles Aine, the proprietor of the school said that he set up the school to help boost the effort in improving early childhood education in the area and in the district at large.
Aine further stated that with support from the community, the Hills Nursery school will in the near future start-up a primary section for the continuing and new learners, and the pupils will be taught life skills with the aid of modern technology like the use of computers and other ICT equipment which are readily installed at the school.
He also reiterated that the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the education sector countrywide has given educationists an eye-opener that they need to adjust to the new normal and start conducting online classes which according to him is slowly picking up in the country.
Present at the launch of the school was Sheema district inspector of schools Muzafalu Ssempa who implored the parents to embrace an interactive education system for a better and improved society like the Hills Nursery school.
He also thanked the proprietor of the school for a quick vision to upgrade the education system within the community thus calling on parents to produce children and accommodate the school.
Rosemary Nyakikongoro the former Sheema district Woman legislator who graced the launch rooted for more homegrown investors like Aine to spur development at the grass-root level and alleviate the locals from poverty by investing in the education sector.
Schools were closed in March by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but reopened for candidate classes and finalists in October and the schools are operating within the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that were issued by the responsible
ministries(Health and Education) and those that couldn’t afford the costs of implementing the SOPs remain closed.