IN HOT SOUP: EC To Grill Bobi Wine, Amuriat For Flouting COVID Guidelines

Kampala – As the polls draw closer, the Electoral Commission has summoned two presidential candidates to respond to allegations of violating the electoral body’s guidelines amid campaigns

In a statement issued Friday, December 11, the electoral body Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama summoned National Unity Platform (NUP)’s presidential flag-bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine) and Forum for Democratic Change’s Patrick Oboi Amuriat to respond to allegations of breaching the set campaign guidelines.

“The above refers; and the commission makes further reference to its engagements with you, and the National Unity Platform officials on 5th, 16th November and 2nd December 2020, in regards to your campaign activities,” part of statement reads.

EC Chairperson Justice Byabakama

As you may be aware, in response to the world health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of Uganda, through the Ministry of Health issued guidelines to manage the said pandemic,” read letter presenting a case for the summoning of the presidential candidates.

Justice Byabakama cited the December 2 meeting with Bobi Wine, stressing that the NUP presidential candidate was reminded to comply with the guidelines, a direction the people power pressure group leader has breached.

“Inspire of what the commission communicate in teh above stated meeting, and teh press communication on the matter, you (Kyagulanyi) have continued to ignore and/or neglected observing the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) by holding mass rallies and processions,” read party of the statement emphasising the NUP leader’s conduct contrary to the guidelines.

Justice Byabakama highlights the occasional confrontations Kyagulanyi’s supporters had with security personnel labelling them ‘unwarranted’. He further revealed by holding mass rallies held in Iganga and Koboko on November 17 and December 8 respectively, coupled by the processions en route to the venues. indicated the grave violation of the guidelines.

The two candidates are expected to appear before the commission on Monday, December 14, next week “without fail.”

As the highly anticipated January 14 polls draw closer, the number of COVID-19 case continue to rise over the roof with heath experts discouraging mass gatherings.

Uganda has since registered up to 25,730 COVID-19 with 9,605 beating the virus as others languish in treatment centres as the number continues to test and stretch Uganda’s health system.

Up to 220 people have since succumbed to the deadly novel coronavirus since March 2020.