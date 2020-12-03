Japan Embassy Hands-over Science Lab to St. Mary’s College Rushoroza

Japanese Ambassador Fukuzawa Hidemoto commissions a science laboratory block at St Mary’s College Rushoroza

Kabale – His Excellency Fukuzawa Hidemoto, the Japanese Ambassador to Uganda has said that his country is committed to supporting projects that seek to improve the welfare of people at the grassroots level in Uganda.

Speaking during the commissioning of a three-unit newly constructed and fully furnished science Laboratory block at St. Mary’s College Rushoroza in Kabale Municipality, Amb. Fukuzawa Hidemoto said that the support is part of the assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects-GGP, a scheme administered by the Embassy of Japan to support community development projects to uplift the life of the people at grassroots.

He said that 265 projects have so far been funded under the scheme since its initiation in Uganda in 1992.

The project for the construction of Laboratory block and providing a set of furniture was signed between the Embassy of Japan and the school stakeholders on 2nd February 2018, with a total grand of 306 million shillings approximately (USD 85,251). The project was constructed by Vidas Engineering Service Company Limited.

“We had to intervene and ensure that a more enabling learning environment is created for the students and the teachers at St. Mary’s College Rushoroza. The grant is to boost the efforts of poor countries like Uganda to realize economic growth and achieve sustainable development goals,” His Excellence Hidemoto revealed.

Remegio Byamukama, the headteacher of St. Mary’s College Rushoroza, commended the Embassy of Japan for the support affirming that has it was timely since the school is grappling with inadequate science laboratory rooms.

He said that the school that has an enrollment of 1467 has been using only two small rooms of the science laboratory.

“Looking at the enrolment, one can definitely notice the appalling situation and the inconveniences we were facing in teaching and learning sciences using only two small rooms of the science laboratory which we had. The number could not fit in the lab and effective teaching and learning could not be achieved,” Byamukama said.

He said that now they have a new wonderful laboratory block, they are sure that the performance in science subjects is going to be at the best since the challenge of space is fully covered, although they still have a challenge of stocking the facility with equipment.

Andrew Aja Baryayanga, the Kabale Municipality MP said as national leaders will do everything possible within their means to fight corruption so as to ensure that the money government gets in form of grants and donations are put to the right use

He urged the parents, pupils, teachers and other school stakeholders to make proper use of the new facility and guard it jealously from wrong elements who may want to vandalize it.

Rev. Fr Charles Lwanga The chairman of the Board of Governors also commended the government of Japan and promised to do their best to ensure proper management and maintenance of the laboratory block for the current and future users.

“I want to thank the government of Japan, through their Embassy for having chosen St. Mary’s College Rushoroza to be the Centre for Secondary Science and Mathematics (SESEMAT) training for the Kigezi region. This has not only popularized the school but also gone a very long way to improve the academic standards of the school particularly in science subjects, which achievement is greatly attributed to the effort of the people of Japan through their Embassy and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in particular

