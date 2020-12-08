Leaders Decry Increasing COVID-19 cases, Call for End of Campaign To Curb Spread

President Museveni shares a light moment with Mbarara NRM leaders



Mbarara – A section of leaders in the Ankole Subregion have petition government to cancel campaigns and reinstate a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

While presenting their memorandum to their party chairman in a scientific meeting at Mbarara Booma Grounds, NRM leaders decried the rising number of cases and deaths in the region.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health revealed that up to 310 contacts and alerts have tested positive of COVID-19. Up to 81 of 301 cases were registered in Mbarara (24), Ntungamo (17), Isingiro (10), Buhweju (9), Ibanda (8), Rwampara (6), Bushenyi (3), Kiruhura (3) and Mitooma (1)

Other cases were registered in Kampala (201), Wakiso (17), Kyotera (6), Luwero (4) and Kamuli (1).

“We have seen some political groups organizing processions and exposing our people to the deadly virus. As the people of Isingiro request the campaigns are stopped and elections held because Ugandans know who to votes,” said Isingiro County MP Lt Col (Rtd). Bright Rwamirama.

Lt. Col. Rwamirama, who doubles as the Minister of State for Animal Industry mentioned the increasing cases and deaths and urged NRM party leaders to implore Ugandans to desist from processions for the danger of virus.

Uganda has since registered 23,200 COVID-19 cases with 207 confirmed deaths as of December 6, 2020.

The leaders made the remarks as they welcomed Party chairman Museveni into the Ankole sub-region on his first stop in Mbarara city where he met party delegates from the districts of Isingiro, Mbarara, Ibanda, Kiruhura, Buhweju and Mbarara city.

President Museveni urged the leaders to continuously observe the set COVID-19 SOPs such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance and washing hands.

“While I was on my way here, I saw people convening to see me, I did not stop but I ask you, leaders, to sensitise the people because COVID-19 is real,” said Museveni