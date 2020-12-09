CRIME: Jilted Lover, Accomplice Arrested for Clobbering Man To Death

Rukiga – Police in Rukiga district are holding two people on suspicion of having masterminded the killing of a man in his 20s found a woman having coitus with another man.

The suspects are; Loyce Kanyakire and Saul Owomugisha, all residents of Kitanga Parish, Kashambya Sub-county in Rukiga District.

The duo is believed to have ganged up at unknown time on Monday night and beaten Godfrey Turyasingura, a resident of Rutooma village in Kashambya Sub County which resulted into his death.

The Kashambya sub county LC III chairperson, Leneo Bandaganire, said that trouble started after Turyasingura found Owomugisha sleeping with his girl friend Kanyakire in her home in Rutooma village. Bandaganire said that Owomugisha and her girl friend Kanyakire ganged up and started beating the deceased until he was left unconscious.

He added that Turyasingura was rushed to Kisiizi Hospital where he was referred to Mbarara hospital but died on the way.

Also read

Aggrey Okumu the Rukiga district police commander said that the suspects are being held at Rukiga Central Police Station on murder charges. He said that the suspects shall appear in court as soon as their file is sanctioned by the Resident State Attorney.