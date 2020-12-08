No ASFA no party, Abryanz announced fashion Awards will take place in 2021

The organizers for the Abryanz Style And Fashion Awards (ASFAs), Africa’s biggest red carpet fashion awards have announced that the awards will not take place this year. This is the first time since its inception in 2013 that the event is pushed forward. The Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards are also known as the ASFAs are continental fashion awards presented annually in Uganda to recognize excellence and outstanding achievement in the fashion industry in Uganda and Africa. More than 2,000 people grace the event annually.

Brian Ahumuza founder of the ASFAs states: “The Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards were started on the idea of people coming together to socialize, network and interact with one another, in the name of celebrating something we all love and support; Fashion. Our team did have a sitdown, and we did weigh our options, as far as embracing the new normal goes. But we have never envisioned the ASFAs being a virtually produced show, as this ruins the idea and concept on which the ASFAs started.

People coming together, in one room, with all the oomph, flair and glam is what has made the ASFAs what they are today. So, after much consideration, putting into account the safety of our fans and guests, and also the need to give you a show that will be as remarkable and unforgettable as the last 8 years, we have made the tough decision to postpone the event to 2021. This year and the year to come will be maximized in planning, together with our partners at Talent Africa, to ensure that we deliver a show that will be the best you have ever experienced.

To our loyal fans and the supporters of the ASFAS, we do apologize for any inconveniences this may cause, but you can be sure to experience the ASFAs like never before, come 2021! Thank you for your unwavering support in the last 8 years, and get those outfits and the flair ready.

Aly Allibhai from Talent Africa Group states “with the current health guidelines and ban of public events due to the pandemic it would have been impossible for the ASFAs to give our guests the same A-list red carpet fashion experience through an online or virtual experience, so we have decided to come back next year with a bigger and bolder experience”.