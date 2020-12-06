Muslim Community, Ugandans Mourn Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata

Kampala – The Muslim fraternity in the country is mourning the death of Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata, the head of Dawa and the spokesperson of the Kibuli Muslim community.

Muzaata was pronounced dead at around 3:00 Pm on Friday at International Hospital Kampala- IHK where he has been admitted for the last two weeks after he developed an illness.

On his Facebook page, the Kawempe Division North MP Latiff Ssebagala Sengendo posted news about Muzatta’s death.

“Innalilahi wainailayhi Rajoun. Sheik Nuhu Muzaata has died. May Allah strengthen us. This is a very difficult time,” read Ssebagala’s post.

Imam Idi Kasozi, the head of the Uganda Muslim Youth Assembly, confirmed to Journalists that Muzaata was dead and that he learnt about the death of Muzaata shortly after Kumar prayers. He said that the Muslim fraternity has lost an icon, a strong pillar who has been a strong person on speaking on issues that affect Islam.

Sulaiman Sowedi Muwonge, one of the people who have been attending to Muzaata while in Hospital said that Muzaata was a friend to many people.

Sharifa Abdallah one of the family members of Sheik Muzaata said that the medics at the hospital have been indicating to them that the deceased had complications in the stomach which he has been complaining of.

While addressing the media, Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Rebecca Kadaga eulogized the Muslim leader for being straightforward and discussing pertinent issues of the nation.

“On behalf of the people of Kamuli, I would love to extend my sincere condolences to the Muslim community in Uganda for the passing of Sheikh Muzaata. He has been an icon, visible and sometimes controversial; speaking of important issues of the country,” Rt. Hon. Kadaga sympathized with the Muslim community and his family.

A boda boda rider at IHK stage in Namuwongo said that he loved the deceased for the Islamic teachings which he said transformed him into a better person.

“I loved the sheik for his good Islamic teachings, many of his teachings were educative and they changed me into a better person” he said.

Haji Hakim Sekizige, a resident of Kisugu, says remembers Muzaata as a person who helped him during the pilgrimage while in Mecca. He said that Muzaata was a person who could not hesitate to speak about any bad thing that he came across.

Ibrahim Kasozi, the Member of Parliament for Makindye Division East said the Muslim Community has lost a prominent Muslim scholar.

Although the cause of Muzaata’s death is not yet clear, Kasozi said that the Public should always be on the alert.

Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte was born in the 1950s, to the late Adam Muzaata in Bwaise, Lufula Zone close to Kimombasa area.

Muzaata went to Bilal Quran Islamic School, former Binyira, in Wandegeya in 1979 to 1982 and later joined University in Madina in Saudi Arabia.

Muzaata did not shy away from commenting on political matters unlike many religious leaders at the time.

He has been one of the most outspoken Muslim clerics. He was noted for his eloquent argument on Muslim affairs, social injustice, social life, land among other topics of public relevance. He was a popular public speaker who was often invited to preach at civic events.

By the time of filing this story, the body of the late Muzaata was still lying at IHK hospital but plans were underway to transfer the body to Kibuli Mosque and burial preparations are still ongoing.

URN