UPDF Soldier Clobbered, Disarmed By COVID SOPs Flouting Revellers in Kabale

Kabale – An officer attached to Uganda Peoples Defense forces, was on Thursday night injured in Maziba Sub-county Kabale district as they enforced covid 19 guidelines.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson, confirms the incident and revealed that on Thursday at 10 pm Stephen Okwi 35, a UPDF officer attached to Maziba army detach in Kabale district was locked-up in a bar he had gone to enforce the directives and disarmed by revellers.

“Okwi – in the company of his colleagues commanded by Lt. Danson Ruawandana – left the detach heading to Nyanja police post for their normal patrols to implement Standard operating procedures in Nyanja trading centre,” recounted Maate.

Okwi and his colleagues found that some bars filled with revellers open against the SOPs and he attempted to condone-off the joint owned by a one, Banada Orishaba, who pushed the gallant officer in a den of angry party-animals.

It is alleged that Orishaba immediately locked the door, started assaulting Okwi and was later joined by his customers disarming him.

Another officer a one, Arimpa Alex tried to rescue Okwi but Orishaba’s wife hit him with a bottle of soda on the head as the first ensued – prompting the patrol’s head, commander Lt. Ruawandana swinging in action – firing in the air to disperse the angry revellers.

Amid the scuffle, a stray bullet injured one Kaburi on the leg, who was part of the group assaulting the officer and is currently admitted at Kabale referral hospital.

Okwi and Arimpa were left seriously injured prompting his colleagues to rush him to a nearby health center for medication.

Police has commenced into the investigations on Friday, with a homicide team from Kabale police station examining the crime-scene.

The victim’s statements were recorded from relevant witnesses to help in investigations where two cartridges were recovered at the scene of the crime and no arrest effected since the known suspects were not at their homes.

Inquiries are still ongoing to establish the motive of the culprits as a case of assault and malicious damage has been opened at Kabale central police station under file number SD 05/24/12/2020.