PROFILE: Who is Mercy Keinobwisho, the new URSB Boss?

Born in 1979 and raised in bars, discotheques, a restaurant and a Cinema, Mercy K. Kainobwisho is a gifted heart and genius.

Her father, Mzee Keinobwisho (RIP) is a household name in the heart of Mbarara City, Western Uganda.

He is famed for starting and sustaining the entertainment sector that dotted Mbarara town in the early 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, hosting the high, mighty and creme de la creme of Western Uganda, Rwanda and Northern Tanzania at his famous Keinobwisho Pub, an equivalent of Uganda’s oldest Pub on Dewinton Road.

A mother of both biological and non biological children, Mercy was born … and studied at

She is an Advocate of the Courts of Judicature with 16 years’ experience specializing in Business /Company law and Intellectual Property Law. She has extensive experience in the said subjects as well as oil and gas laws and has participated in developing and reviewing related legal regimes, reforms to ease of doing business, mediations concerning intellectual property oppositions and conflicts between shareholders, subscribers in company maters and has given general legal /technical advice on business, intellectual property laws and practice.

Mercy holds two Masters Degrees; Master of Laws (LLM) in Intellectual Property from the University of Turin- Italy; Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) – Makerere University, Training in CopyrightX from Harvard Law School, Post graduate certificates; Oil and Gas, Leadership, Innovation Policies for Least Developing Countries, Post graduate Diploma in legal Practice from the Law Development Center, Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from MuK.

Mercy was the Director of Intellectual Property at Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) having successfully served as the Director of Business Registration, Manager Intellectual Property at URSB, State Attorney with Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and Legal Assistant at Shonubi Musoke & Co Advocates.

Mercy has won a number accolades and award: Voted the Smartest Employee at URSB-2017, The best 40 under 40 young people in Uganda -2017, The Best Female Corporate Lawyer in Uganda- 2018, Social Media Influencer 2019/20, Among the 40 Most influential Women in Africa in 2019- The Africa Diversity and

inclusion Center

Mercy was born a leader and was head girl and a leader in all schools she attended – MaryHill High School especially. At Makerere University, Mercy was the Vice President of the Makerere Law Society among others. At the LDC she was the Team Leader of Firm B and Minister for Health.

In her MBA class at MUBS and LLM class in Turin , Italy , she was very active. Her classmates in Italy respected her so much because she was one of the only 2 Africans in her class .

It is said she was a good networker and communicator and also was talented in cutting hair and many white students used to frequent her room for hair cuts for free/ at no cost . She also led discussion groups and was agood host. She does her work with passion and positive energy.

Mercy is the current President of the Rotary Club of Bukoto. She is on several boards, Commiittees and recently she was appointed Vice Chairperson of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Coordination Committee.

She is also a Member of the Human Capital Committee , African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation(ARIPO) and has successfully led a number of committees and cordinated critical projects that have contributed to the transformation of URSB.

Kainobwisho is a member of the Uganda Law Society, the Uganda Women Lawyers Association, East African Law Society, and Rotary International , Toastmasters International and the Coordinator of the Optimal Social Fund- a social organization that supports the skilling of vulnerable/disadvantaged youths.

Kainobwisho like to play snooker/pool games , a game that her father taught her when she was in primary school. She loves music and is a great writer, dancer, reader, cook, decorator, a good barber, organizer and counsellor. She is passionate about youth mentorship and skilling and supporting visually impaired(blind) persons and the elderly. Her writing skills have led her to publish a number of articles .

Mercy is inspired by her belief in God & strong Christian values , her passion , hard work , focus and love for getting people served well and in time. She was raised in a hard working and social family and the skills and discipline learnt from her parents in her young age has made her what she is today .

She believes that our success starts in our own homes – every home needs a value system that will raise their children to be great nations .

Kainobwisho’s mother and father are reknown hardworking people who have sustained their wealth since the 1970s. Her mother is a re-known influential politician in Mbarara who is also the current deputy speaker of Mbarara Municipality/City and the LC4 Councillor .

Her father loved her so much that he bequeathed on a lot of wealth. Her father is known to have had the first and the largest Discotheque / night club in East Africa, the famous Sabena Night club that was based in MBARARA.

His family also owned famous hotels, bars , cinemas halls among others and they have played a key role in the entertainment industry.

With Mercy at the helm, URSB will herald a new era of entreprenuership, private sector led Economy and respect for intellectual property rights in Uganda.