LIST: 30 Radio Stations to Face Closure over Grants
Kampala. The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has warned Radio Station owners to ensure licensing of their businesses. Redpepper Reports.
UCC is the regulator in the development of a modern communications sector. In exercise of its decree, the Commission revised the licensing framework for the radio broadcasting sectors in Uganda last year, and by June 2, 2020, all existing radio broadcasters were advised to apply for new broadcasting licenses under the new framework not later than July 2020.
Condition 4.3(a) of the Uganda Communication Communications Spectrum Management Guidelines 2017 and the frequency assignment letters issued to all radio broadcasters, it is stipulated that spectrum assignment lapses immediately as the assigned party cease to hold a valid broadcasting license issued by the Commission.
The broadcasting licenses for the under-listed radio broadcasters expired on June 30, 2020. Despite several reminders, including the public notice issued on 31st December 2020, they have to date not submitted their applications for grants by the Uganda Communications Act 2013.
|No.
|BROADCASTER NAME
|CHANNEL NAME
|FREQUENCY
|LOCATION
|1
|Abundant Hope Media Services
|Hope FM
|102.6
|Kabale
|2
|Access Broadcasting Services
|AA City Radio
|96.3
|Arua
|3
|Amuria Rural Development Agency
|Saviour FM
|104.2
|Amuria
|4
|Biiso FM Limited
|Biiso FM
|97.8
|Buliisa
|5
|Busoga Inter District BIDADO
|Marantha FM
|104.7
|Jinja
|6
|Crane Broadcasting Limited
|Crane FM
|87.6
|Bushenyi
|7
|CUE Investments Limited
|Q FM
|94.3
|Lira
|8
|East Africa FM Limited
|East Africa Radio
|99
|Kampala
|9
|Estalup Enterprises Limited
|Radio North
|89
|Lira
|10
|Gulu FM
|Gulu FM
|102.7
|Gulu
|11
|Kamuli Broadcasting Services
|Enduhba FM
|105.9
|Kamuli
|12
|Kinkizi FM Limited
|Radio Kinkizi
|88
|Kinkizi
|13
|Kitti FM
|Kitty Fm
|99.2
|Kitgum
|14
|Kwania FM Limited
|Kwania FM
|101.1
|Apac
|15
|Kyegegwa District
|Kyegegwa Community Radio
|107.9
|Kyegegwa
|16
|Lisavin Suppliers Limited
|Kanungu FM
|101.3
|Kanungu
|17
|Masindi Broadcasting Services
|Radio Kitara
|96.9
|Masindi
|18
|Mbabule FM Limited
|Mbabule FM
|101.1
|Sembabule
|19
|Mega Max Global (U) Limited
|Village Club California
|103.6
|Kiryandongo
|20
|Nawajjo Enterprises
|Elgon FM
|101.4
|Mbale
|21
|Norah Media Group
|Choice FM
|92.1
|Gulu
|22
|Radio Kaaro Limited
|Radio Kaaro
|103.8
|Kiruhura
|23
|Radio Revival Limited
|Radio Revival
|93.2
|Mbarara
|24
|Radio Veros Limited
|Radio Veros
|90.2
|Tororo
|25
|Sauti Media Services Limited
|Sauti FM
|105.5
|Kayunga
|26
|Tembo FM (U) Limited
|Tembo FM
|103.5
|Kitgum
|27
|TimCom Limited
|Radio Ssese
|101.9
|Kalangala
|28
|Uganda Australian Foundation
|Palwak Radio
|88.3
|Pader
|29
|Unique FM Radio Limited
|Unique FM
|96.7
|Kyenjojo
|30
|V and B Communications Limited
|Challenge FM
|91.9
|Paliisa
The radio stations in question are warned that unless they regularize their operations by clearing all outstanding compliance issues and submit complete applications for their respective radio frequencies by Wednesday, April 14, 2021, their respective radio spectrum assignments shall automatically lapse and they shall be required to stop broadcasting.
The owners of the subject radio stations are further reminded that by sections 26 and 27 of the Uganda Communications Act 2013, any person who provides broadcasting services in Uganda without a license issued by the Commission commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine or imprisonment or both.
The Uganda Communications Commission was established under section 4 of the Uganda Communications Act, 2013 as the regulator in the development of a modern communications sector that includes telecommunications, broadcasting, radio communications, postal communications, data communication and infrastructure.