LIST: 30 Radio Stations to Face Closure over Grants

Kampala. The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has warned Radio Station owners to ensure licensing of their businesses. Redpepper Reports.

UCC is the regulator in the development of a modern communications sector. In exercise of its decree, the Commission revised the licensing framework for the radio broadcasting sectors in Uganda last year, and by June 2, 2020, all existing radio broadcasters were advised to apply for new broadcasting licenses under the new framework not later than July 2020.

Condition 4.3(a) of the Uganda Communication Communications Spectrum Management Guidelines 2017 and the frequency assignment letters issued to all radio broadcasters, it is stipulated that spectrum assignment lapses immediately as the assigned party cease to hold a valid broadcasting license issued by the Commission.

The broadcasting licenses for the under-listed radio broadcasters expired on June 30, 2020. Despite several reminders, including the public notice issued on 31st December 2020, they have to date not submitted their applications for grants by the Uganda Communications Act 2013.

No. BROADCASTER NAME CHANNEL NAME FREQUENCY LOCATION 1 Abundant Hope Media Services Hope FM 102.6 Kabale 2 Access Broadcasting Services AA City Radio 96.3 Arua 3 Amuria Rural Development Agency Saviour FM 104.2 Amuria 4 Biiso FM Limited Biiso FM 97.8 Buliisa 5 Busoga Inter District BIDADO Marantha FM 104.7 Jinja 6 Crane Broadcasting Limited Crane FM 87.6 Bushenyi 7 CUE Investments Limited Q FM 94.3 Lira 8 East Africa FM Limited East Africa Radio 99 Kampala 9 Estalup Enterprises Limited Radio North 89 Lira 10 Gulu FM Gulu FM 102.7 Gulu 11 Kamuli Broadcasting Services Enduhba FM 105.9 Kamuli 12 Kinkizi FM Limited Radio Kinkizi 88 Kinkizi 13 Kitti FM Kitty Fm 99.2 Kitgum 14 Kwania FM Limited Kwania FM 101.1 Apac 15 Kyegegwa District Kyegegwa Community Radio 107.9 Kyegegwa 16 Lisavin Suppliers Limited Kanungu FM 101.3 Kanungu 17 Masindi Broadcasting Services Radio Kitara 96.9 Masindi 18 Mbabule FM Limited Mbabule FM 101.1 Sembabule 19 Mega Max Global (U) Limited Village Club California 103.6 Kiryandongo 20 Nawajjo Enterprises Elgon FM 101.4 Mbale 21 Norah Media Group Choice FM 92.1 Gulu 22 Radio Kaaro Limited Radio Kaaro 103.8 Kiruhura 23 Radio Revival Limited Radio Revival 93.2 Mbarara 24 Radio Veros Limited Radio Veros 90.2 Tororo 25 Sauti Media Services Limited Sauti FM 105.5 Kayunga 26 Tembo FM (U) Limited Tembo FM 103.5 Kitgum 27 TimCom Limited Radio Ssese 101.9 Kalangala 28 Uganda Australian Foundation Palwak Radio 88.3 Pader 29 Unique FM Radio Limited Unique FM 96.7 Kyenjojo 30 V and B Communications Limited Challenge FM 91.9 Paliisa

The radio stations in question are warned that unless they regularize their operations by clearing all outstanding compliance issues and submit complete applications for their respective radio frequencies by Wednesday, April 14, 2021, their respective radio spectrum assignments shall automatically lapse and they shall be required to stop broadcasting.

The owners of the subject radio stations are further reminded that by sections 26 and 27 of the Uganda Communications Act 2013, any person who provides broadcasting services in Uganda without a license issued by the Commission commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine or imprisonment or both.

