Absa Uganda Appoints New Management

Kampala. Absa Bank Uganda has announced new appointments in the business top wings. Redpepper Reports.

Absa Bank Uganda has March 30, made adjustments to its senior leadership with new appointments of the Business Banking Director and the Marketing and Customer Experience Director.

Albert Byaruhanga now the newly appointed Business Banking Director at Absa Bank Uganda. Albert was Head of Business Banking for two years. He also previously served as Head of Commercial Banking unit and Relationship Manager in the Corporate Department at Absa Bank Uganda.

He is a notable banker with 18 years of experience working with various financial institutions; the United Bank of Africa, Standard Chartered Bank, and now Absa Bank Uganda.

Byaruhanga is a graduate with a Bachelor‘s Degree in Commerce from Makerere University Business School, a Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Management from UMI. He is currently pursuing his MBA from Herriot-Watt University, Edinburgh Business School.

Helen Basuuta Nangonzi has been appointed the new Marketing and Customer Experience Director at Absa Bank Uganda.

Helen was the Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing for East Africa at Standard Chartered Bank. She also served as Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing for Standard Chartered Uganda.

Helen has experience gained over a 14-year career in Product Development, Brand Management, Corporate Relations, Marketing, Client Experience, Administration, Sustainability, and Human Resource Management.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Sciences and an Executive MBA attained from Eastern and Southern Africa Management Institute.