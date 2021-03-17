Afro Hip-Hop star Peter Rhymer supports “Love Uganda Foundation” by spreading awareness in the UK

Just like the message in his trending song ‘UNITY’ one of his hits, rising Afro Hip-Hop star Peter Rhymer’s love for less privileged people and Unity drove him into spreading the message about the good works done by Love Uganda Foundation into young people’s lives especially back here in Uganda through his music.



Away from Music, Peter loves offering a helping hand when in need. His soft kind heart from childhood ignited his early childhood charity works. No wonder he is among the few chosen rappers to work with this foundation.

For starters, Love Uganda Foundation is a Non-Government Organization operating in Uganda and an indigenous Christian Based Organization which started in 2012 as a charity foundation with 10 helpless children from remote families. Later the charity foundation was legalized and transformed into a national centre in 2014. The major objective of the foundation is to change lives and empower the future generation through the provision of quality education and mentorship.



In the Unity song, Peter released, he talks about helping one another and being a proud Ugandan. Peter is also set to use his Unity single to promote the works of the foundation.

Right now in the UK, Peter is on a day to day spearheading the spread of the message about the core values of the LUF.

In a brief interview with Peter, he took us through the old days

“There was a time I was in a tight situation where a meal was hard to get by and I prayed to God to get me through it with a promise of paying back. By spearheading the LUF message, I am fulfilling the promise I made to God to make life better for someone somewhere ” Peter said.



Recently, Peter Rhymer also dropped the single / music video for his latest song titled ‘Ugandan Girl’. Be sure to check that out online