Ambassador Biruma Presents Credentials to King Salman

Amba.Sebulime, presents his Letters of Credence to His Highness Faisal bin Farhan

The Ambassador Designate of the Republic of Uganda to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H.E Amb. Isaac Biruma Sebulime, presented his Letters of Credence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Highness Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud received the Letters of Credence on behalf of King Salman.

In a virtual ceremony that took place at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday 17th March 2021, Farhan hailed the good relations between the two countries and wished him a successful tour of duty.

At their meeting, the king and Ambassador Biruma discussed about Saudi – Uganda bilateral relations. At the occasion, King reaffirmed the Saudi’s commitment to Uganda’s development vision including Investment Opportunities.

Ambassador Biruma, who hails from Masaka has vast experience in Diplomatic service and has worked at the MOFA for the last 39 years.

From early 80s, Biruma has attended both regional and international high level conferences including among others the; Organization Of Islamic Conference, Delegate to the 36th, 37th, 38th, 39th, 40th, 51st, 60th, 61st, and 62nd, 63rd, and 64th Regular Sessions of the General Assembly, Delegate to the International Conference on Population Mexico City (1984) and Delegate to 1st and 2nd Regular Session of ECOSOC 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985 and 1986.

Other conventions are ; the Summits for Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), East Africa Co-operation Summits and Summits on the Crisis in Burundi and Rwanda.

The soft –spoken Diplomat holds a Masters in Government and Politics from St. John’s University New York, USA and B.A (Hons) which he obtained from Makerere University.

From 2017 to 2020, Biruma worked at MOFA as AG.Director for Regional and International Economic Affairs in charge of Economic Affairs.

Earlier, in the at the same Ministry he served in various positions including being; Head of Department Europe (2015-2017), deputy Head of Mission to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland(2011-2015) and Head of Multilateral Organizations and Treaties Department(2004-2011).

In 1999-2004, Biruma was a Counselor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Uganda Embassy and permanent Mission of the Islamic Conference (OIC) Riyadh Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Head of Political Division (1995-1999) and First Secretary at Uganda High Commission London (1990-1992).

He also worked at state house between 1993 to 1995, as Private Secretary to H.E. the President in charge of Presidential Protocol.