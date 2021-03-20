Businessmen;Reginald Franklin, Jordan Chirico and Michael DeLance in Uganda for Investment Opportunities

A group of Renowned Investors from the United States, currently in Uganda for Investment opportunities have called upon colleagues overseas to return and also take up business interests here.

The Investors who jetted in on the invitation from the Office of the President’s office are set to invest over $169M in Uganda for the next five years. They were received by the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi and Isaac Kigozi from the office of the President.

Jordan Chirico, an American investor has put down over $75 million to Invest in Uganda in health water stations with regard to conserve environment while Reginald Franklin II,the Chief Executive officer (CEO), Brookes Distribution is set to invest over $45m in Agri-processing and the health sector.

‘’ You have the ability to say that you are Ugandan but I don’t have the ability to say that I am anything because the America doesn’t want us and we don’t know where to go, we are guessing all the time because we have been kept in a lie for centuries that we are hated by our African brothers and sisters in Africa,” Reginald revealed.

The Business mogul who also runs Charlotte Leisure Rentals a real Estates firm urged other black Americans to utilize the investment opportunities in Uganda and Africa.

On his side, Michael DeLance a proprietor of Sorse Technology an American company dealing in food science he said is set to invest in food science as well as setting up a skills training facility in Uganda.

According to Kigozi, the training Centre will be used to conduct laboratory tests on Uganda’s agriculture products, remove aflatoxins as well as value addition.

“The knowledge acquired from the training facility shall be used to develop new food products, design innovative processing technologies, improve food quality and nutritive value hence enhancing the safety of foods and ensuring the wholesomeness of our food supply,” Kigozi added.

Michael, who revealed that the investment would be exclusive to Uganda and the first in Africa, added that the advanced food science technology will generate a new export industry for Uganda and outmaneuver North America with its clear plentiful agricultural advantage, export potential, and better leadership.

Kigozi assured the Investors that Uganda has for the last 30 years had a stable and predictable investment environment. He said that with the discovery of oil and gas and improved infrastructure, the country enjoys the best investment future.He added that it’s time for Africans around the globe to think about developing a strong African continent by boosting investment and tourism.

Kigozi’s call was earlier echoed by President Museveni in previous years to African Diasporas to return and invest home given the prevailing conducive political, social and economic environment created by President NRM leadership.

President Museveni has for years resoundingly made the call to various investors to come and invest in Uganda which he says would go a long way in boosting the country further to be among the best investment destinations in the world.