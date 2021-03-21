C. Ronaldo named Serie A Player of the Year



AGENCIES | SkySports – Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was named Serie A’s Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season at the Gran Gala del Calcio on Friday.

Ronaldo won the award, which is voted by the Italian Footballers’ Association, after helping Juventus to a ninth successive Serie A title last season.

“It was a strange year, a year that no one would have wanted, but on a personal and team level, it was positive, because we won the championship,” Ronaldo told Sky Sport Italia.

“At the beginning, it was difficult to play in empty stadiums, but our goal was to win the championship and we did it. We missed the Champions League but that’s how football is.”

The Portuguese striker’s sensational strike against Sampdoria in December 2019 was also voted Goal of the Season.

“It was my best goal, I’m very sure of it,” Ronaldo added. “I want to thank my team mates, because without them it wouldn’t have been possible to receive this prize.

“Thanks to the players who voted for me, I feel very lucky. I think the trust, the endurance and passion are the secret to continuing to enjoy football.

“I feel motivated and this must be the case, as otherwise it’s not possible to play at this level when you are 35, 36, 37 or 40.”

Atalanta’s Gian Piero Gasperini won the Coach of the Year crown.