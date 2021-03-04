Ceaserous: I Love Girls Who Listen to Me

By Fab Mc

Ceaserous is an Afro-reggae and dancehall star and businessman. We talked about life and music. Below is our banter.

FAB-MC: What kind of chap is Ceaserous?

Ceaserous: Am a calm n friendly person to everyone including strangers. I am fun loving and a perfectionist when working. Ceaserous is a guy who loves his God and his music too, He loves to stay happy all time.

FAB-MC: What type of family do you come from?

Ceaserous: I come from a religious family. I am the eldest son with two brothers and three sisters.

FAB-MC: When you create music, what is the purpose?

Ceaserous: First thing and always in mind is will the project be fun to the audience? Does the project fully represent the brand (Ceaserous) or would it misrepresent it (definitively I would trash the project if it does not have a fine mix and an incredible production? A song with a dope mix and mastering is healthy to listen to. Is it the right season (timing) for such a song? I focus on the attention span of the audience. Does the song have a catchy hook that is easy to remember to sing along to? Then lastly, I challenge myself to do with something creatively new. This helps to give the audience a different vibe from a previous

release. This saves you from singing the same chords and sounding the same in each song.

FAB-MC: What draws you to your preferred genre?

Ceaserous: My voice hehehe am most comfortable in that genre. So that makes everything easy and fun to work around I love my voice man.

FAB-MC: What is your biggest musical challenge?

Ceaserous: Financial strain. Hehehe just like any business money makes more money when it is invested right. Music is expensive especially if you have a big goal and to establish yourself in big markets away from home. You need production money. Mix engineers, casting teams, etc. then marketing.

FAB-MC: Tell me about your love life?

Ceaserous: Hmmmm hahaha Fab lwaki tondeka? But real talk bro, my love life is extremely happy one God blessed me with an amazing, beautiful, intelligent, and loving woman and I adore her. I thank God every day that I have her and she grows new in my sight and mind each day.

FAB-MC: Who is the ideal woman?

Ceaserous: Hahaha man my ideal woman is someone real not complicated, physically beautiful, intelligent, seductive, and charming, someone interesting with a good sense of humor that loves God too.

FAB-MC: Tell me 2 things you can’t stand about Ladies

Ceaserous: of course I wouldn’t love a person who wouldn’t listen to me, anyone who cheats, I don’t like violent people

FAB-MC: What is the craziest thing about yourself that only you know?

Ceaserous: Hahaha believe me there is no way I can tell you my secret here mshwww!!! It’s a secret as in personal mulabe hahaha I can’t tell.

FAB-MC: What crazy thing have you ever done in the name of love?

Ceaserous: Nothing really I don’t want to lie bro

FAB-MC: What is your favorite meal?

Ceaserous: I love African food, Fish a.k.a Ngege, Rice and Matooke

FAB-MC: Tell me something you can’t do without in your house, car, and handbag as well

Ceaserous: That would probably be my phone hahaha



FAB-MC: What is the worst part of your job?

Ceaserous: When working schedules get busier it gets too tiring and limited resting time.

FAB-MC: What would you say is your biggest achievement to date?

Ceaserous: Honestly, they are many and I thank God for each one. I’ve grown musically, God has blessed me with A Good Audience that has grown with me, accolades, good clients, good business associates, and good friends too amongst others.

FAB-MC: What is your current music project about?

Ceaserous: My current project is LOVERMAN It is about reconciliation basically changing from bad to a better person. You should check it out it’s available in all digital stores.

FAB-MC: If you were an animal which one would you be and why?

Ceaserous: I would still be human hahaha that is all I ever wanna be. Human not monkey hahaha not chicken, not a lion. Just human hahaha.



FAB-MC: If you were talking to a younger version of you, what advice would you give him?

Ceaserous: Listen to your parents more, learn from them, and love God more and be an example of good deeds and encourage everyone to work hard and achieve more.

FAB-MC: Where do you see yourself in a few years’ time?

Ceaserous: I see myself achieving better, I see myself prospering into a better me.

FAB-MC: What advice would you give to an aspiring musician?

Ceaserous: Be different and be your best motivation and believe that your time to shine will come and make God your best friend in every way possible.

FAB-MC: Ceaserous is there anything I have not asked that you think I should have?

Ceaserous: Hahaha Come ooon!!! You’re too good at this you’ve asked everything hahaha

FAB-MC: We are so grateful for your time please give us a final message to our readers and your fans

as well.

Ceaserous: Thank you Red Pepper for the slot and lastly I send my Love to all my fans.