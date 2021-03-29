COVID: How Hotels, Tourism Industry Can Recover From Impact Of Pandemic

Kampala – When the country went into a total lockdown, the tourism industry was the most affected because of the closure of the airport, and restriction of movements within the country.

According to statistics from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), the country lost close to a million foreign tourists, seven out of ten lost jobs in the industry.

The hotel business owners were also not spared the burden, where 8 out of 10 hotels received cancellations in bookings translating to 448,996 hotel bookings were cancelled between March and June 2020. 9 out of 10 tourism businesses also registered cancellations in bookings.

According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the international tourist arrivals dropped by 20% to 30% in 2020 when compared with 2019 figures, equivalent to a loss of 300 to 450 US$ billion in international tourism receipts.

The direct contribution of the travel and tourism industry accounts today for 3.3% of the total global GDP.

In FY 2018/19, Travel and Tourism in Uganda contributed approximately 7.7 percent of GDP and over USD $1.6 billion in foreign exchange. The stoppage of airline travels, and imposition of quarantines on inbound travellers across the globe led to the complete fall in the number of tourist arrivals, and distortion of the entire value chain.

Before COVID-19, each tourism establishment, on average, registered 152.7 and 113.9 bookings by the end of December 2019 and February 2020 respectively. By end of June 2020, Tourist Bookings had declined by 93% from the number recorded at the end of December 2019.

In an interview, the CEO Of the Association of Uganda Tour Operators (AUTO), Bbira Kiwanuka Nasser also shared his expert insight on how they were affected by the pandemic, and what they are doing to charter on.

Kiwanuka revealed that, before the pandemic, the tourism industry was the most lucrative and profitable in terms of foreign exchange inflows. He also adds that before the pandemic, the industry was directly employing over 700,000 people

He also states that the first challenge they faced as an industry when the lockdown was initiated was the breakdown in public confidence from the tourists especially the foreign ones. He also said that by March 2020, the industry registered a business decline of 90% and it totally shut down in April of the same year.

On how the sector is trying to recover, Kiwanuka had this to say; “As I talk now, the sector is trying to recover at a rate of less than 2%. A tour company that used to get for instance 100 guests in a month, are now getting less than 3,”. He also said that the operational costs have ever since doubled due to the standard operating procedures like procuring sanitizers, masks and the like.

Kiwanuka also says that in an effort to recover, most of the companies under their umbrella are trying to re-connect with the clients who had made bookings and lobby for new ones, but all are operating in losses.

He also says that they were elated as an association to be involved in the development of the tourism sector SOPs that have helped them resume business though he states that it is still slow. He also said that they have also engaged the government MDAs so that the right information on COVID-19 by having a clearly tailored customized message, and also strengthening partnerships with Uganda Tourism Board.

The tour operators have also embraced efforts by the government through Uganda Tourism Board to promote local tourism by enticing the locals to visit and experience the marvels that Uganda offers, and not leaving it to foreigners. Hotels and lodges have also customized their prices to attract more guests according to Kiwanuka, whereby one can get accommodation at 50% of the market rate.

On how long the sector will take to recover from the effects of the pandemic, he says that it will take about two years for it to fully recover. However, he said that the question when they (Tour operators) will recover but how they will recover, and the country responds to COVID-19 and the macro-economic factors in the market. He also says that for the sector to move on well, it needs new thinking and mindset that responds to the current market needs.