CRIME: Top Army Boss Arrests 6 over siphoning Fuel

Kabale – Top army chief, Maj. Gen. Henry Matsiko, the Uganda People’s Defense forces chief political commissar on Thursday arrested six men for allegedly stealing fuel from trucks belonging to a company that was contracted to rehabilitate the Kabale-Butobere – Rushebeya road.

Gen. Matsiko says that while on his way to a burial in Kaharo sub-county Kabale district at around midday he found the six stealing fuel from the trucks and he apprehended them and he later handed them to police in Kabale .

He revealed that as he approached Kabale hills on the Kabale-Butobere Mbarara highway he found the six men off loading jerrycans of diesel from over 50 litres of diesel from the grader to a Toyota corona he had to arrest them as a responsible citizen and he handed over them to police .

“As a citizen I could not leave this as I had to do my obligation and arrested them and I handed them to police as government projects have always been,” said Gen. Matsiko.

Brian Ampaire, the Kabale District Police Commander,.revealed that the suspects are being detained at Kabale police station as Investigations on the alleged theft go on.