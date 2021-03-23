March 23, 2021

FULL LIST: UNBS Certifies 23 Companies For Maize Export

March 23, 2021 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Kampala – The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has, on Tuesday, March 23, released a list of certified maize milling companies.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Uganda’s standards body revealed that it was focused on ensuring the health and safety of the people of Uganda.

“This is in line with the UNBS mandate of consumer protection, aimed at protecting Ugandans from buying substandard maize flour which could be harmful to their health,” read the statement.

FULL LIST: The updated list has 23 companies, producing 27 brands of certified maize flour and maize grains as listed below;

No.Holding CompanyCertified ProductsProduct BrandLocation
1Mandela Millers LimitedFortified Milled MaizeFortified Supreme Maize FlourBlock 21-Masaka Road,Busega
2GrainpulseLimitedFortified Milled Maize               Maize Grit       Maize FlourGrainpulse Ltd- Fortified Maize Flour   Fortified Maize Meal-Tamasha   Granulated Maize Meal (Maize Grit)   Maize Flour  Plot 959-962, Block 189, Kyaggwe, Mukono
3Nanziga Millers Association LtdMaize FlourNanziga MillersPlot 1039, Block 206, MpererweSekanyonyi – Kawempe Division
4Bembabazi MillersMaize FlourTalemwa Maize FlourJinja – Spire Road
  5Nambale Super Millers LimitedMaize Flour Simba Maize FlourNateete, Mirembe Zone
6Milly Maize MillersMaize FlourMireKiti A. Kumukaaga Lc1, Mpererwe.,Wakiso District.
       7Madfa Discount CentreMaize FlourM.MPlot 2595 BbiraNakuwadde, Ssentema
       8Aponye (Uganda) LimitedMaize GrainsAponye White Maize GrainPlot 6, Wankulukuku Road – Kampala
       9Gwt (U) LimitedMaize FlourGwt Maize FlourOchieng Zone Lc, Plot 60/62 Block 203, Nansana Municipality
     10Link N Global Commodity (U) Ltd.Maize FlourAvaadaPlot No. 18/20/22  Nalukolongo Industrial Area
     11Milling Is Us (U) LimitedMaize FlourDaily MealKiwanga, Kasokoso
     12D.Kalere General Supplies LimitedMaize FlourD.K Maize FlourBiira, Sentema Road
     13New Fort View Hotel Co. LimitedMaize FlourToo Maize FlourKamuhigi Road Bazaar, Fortportal
     14Afro-Kai LimitedFortified Milled MaizeFortified Maize Flour – Meal LifePlot 281-284 MatuggaKatalemwa Along Bombo Road – Wakiso
     15Kika Investments Poultry And Animal Feeds LimitedMaize FlourGramineae Maize FlourLutete B Village, Gayaza Road, NangaboWakiso
     16Kabogambe (Kkb) Maize Millers LimitedMaize FlourKabogambe Maize FlourKalungi Maize Flour  Nalukolongo, Wakaliga Zone B. Opposite Boom Hotel
     17B &S Group Of Companies LimitedMaize GrainsB&S PRODUCEUnit 48, Forest Mall, LugogoBypass
     18Maganjo Grain Millers LimitedMaize FlourMaganjo Maize FlourPlot 1013, Block 203 Bombo Road, Maganjo – Wakiso
     19Olympic Milling LimitedMaize FlourOlympic Maize FlourPlot No. 265, Kazinga, Namanve, Jinja Road
     20WaniLolu Investment (U) LimitedMaize FlourWaniLoluWaniLolu Foundation – Moyo Town Council
     21Ryanja Millers LimitedMaize FlourRyanjaKiryagonja Along Mattuga – Wakiso Rd
     22Rhino Stars Genesis LimitedMaize FlourBatem Maize FlourPlot 22, Salvatore Olwoch Road – Gulu
     23Arise And Shine Maize Millers LimitedMaize FlourArise And ShinePlot 1669, Tuula Road, Kawempe. Kulukadde.

UNBS also confirmed the receipt of applications from other maize flour dealers and await certification for quality purposes.

“UNBS has received applications from over 50 maize flour dealers, who are in the process of certification. UNBS will issue updated lists periodically,” the standards body statement read.

