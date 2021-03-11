He invited me at his house, asked me to undress and prepare for photo shoot- Lynne Zaabu tells her music success story

Lynne Zaabu with real names Kaizire Linet is a sensational singer, born 26 years ago to the lovely Batooro parents

Her music journey started before she could even clearly speak. She studied in Christian schools and so school choirs and scripture union was always her safe spot in school. She is addicted to music, kindness and children.

She recorded a number of songs for the last 5 active years of her music journey, collaborated with Maro and currently working on many projects soon after releasing a 7 track album named sounds of Lynn.

We tracked her down and shared lots with us

What first got you into music?

I first got into music when I left high school after my S6 Exams. I had some misunderstandings with my mum. I ended up running away from home. I started living with my cousin in a hostel. As life wasn’t easy, I started looking for a job around town. I ended up landing into a studio.I started recording some songs and backing up some artists.

Who is Lynne Zaabu?

I am a proud mutooro. I am multi talented with anything that has to do with art. I am a july baby and passionate about music, and an addict of travelling and Kindness.

Briefly tell us your music background? Was your family supportive in the first place?

I can’t say all my family members have been supportive. I can say my dad has been there for me and supportive. He has been there. My mother has been otherwise. Up until today my mother thinks I waste money in doing music. My mum is never supportive.

What is the saddest moment you can recall when you had just started?

Ah.. I have lots of sad moments. My saddest moment musically is when someone stood right in front of me and told me I was doing crap music. He told me to buy songs because he thought my music wasn’t kind for the Ugandan audience. He demolished me. That same person also one time invited me to his house and asked me to take off my clothes and smear Vaseline on my skin as I prepared for a Photoshoot. I tried to hide as I held my boobs from him. He told me if I was shy then I can’t make it in music. It was sad since he was the one going to pay for the photoshoot. I will never forget that.

Who inspired you to make music?

I have been inspired by very many artists in Uganda. I am glad the industry has been growing. I have been inspired by Juliana Kanyomozi, Winnie Nwagi and many more. I also love Paul Kafeero songs.I also the situations that I have gone through have inspired me too.

How would you describe the music that you typically create?

I create love songs. I create inspirational music. I describe my music as soul music. I never focus on any genre. I create music according to how I feel at that moment.

With no doubt your songs are receiving massive airplays, in your thinking, what contributed to this?

Hahah. My music is getting airplay because I am trying hard to meet as many people. I have produced very nice work. I do nice videos and all that.

Let’s talk about your latest song, what is the message behind this song?

This is the reggae kind of vibe. I have always loved reggae sounds and as my song writer Joel was jotting it down, I knew I wanted to do this song. The message is to the moon and back. Those who are not in love can’t understand that. The message is just unconditional love.



Who writes your songs?

I write some songs. I have also been using Joel Kisakye. So basically most of my songs are done by him.

Which artists would you wish to collaborate with?

Wow. Most of our UG singers are doing great.I would love to do collaboration with most of them. But Juliana K and A pass are on top of my list.

Apart from your latest song, what other songs have you produced?

Apart from my Ku Mwezi song, I have produced many. I have an album called Sounds of Lynne Zaabu. It has 7 songs. It has all those I did for a long time. There is Ndikwambala, Mzuri with Zulitums and Jekiri and many more. I am also working on another album.

What is your favorite song among them all?

I love most of my songs. But so far my favorite is Ku Mwezi. It is a humanitarian song. I love it.

What is one message you would give to your fans?

I want to tell my fans to keep moving. Especially those that are in their mid twenties. Don’t you dare give up.

Do you sing in the shower? What songs?

Hahaha.Sometimes I sing in the shower. Yeah I sing.Hahahahah



What would you be doing right now, if it wasn’t for your music career?

I would be a tour guide or travel agent. Also I would consider being a painter.

Where have you performed? What are your favorite and least favorite venues? Do you have any upcoming shows?

Yes I have performed on many stages. But my favorite one was at a comedy store. I don’t have any upcoming shows yet but I am planning on that soon.

How do you feel the Internet has impacted the music business?

The internet is very crucial. People have gone digital. The internet has made it cheaper to reach the audience. We no longer have troubles of trouble paying DJs to play our songs on TV like way before. Our fans can reach to our music through internet.

Which famous female musicians do you admire?

What has been your greatest challenge in the ug music industry?

I admire most women in the industry. They put in a lot of energy. It takes courage to be a woman and be a singer. But my wish is to sing with Juliana K. And then the challenge in the music industry is the cost of music promotion. It is very expensive.

What is the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?

I have been in a lot of troubles. All my life I have been in trouble. But I can recall one. I was dismissed from school forever after I escaped from school. That landed me into trouble with my parents.

If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?

I would change the dress code. I would change how our music is consumed and many more



What’s next for you?

I have new projects coming up. I will upload a lot of my social media channels. People support my music even if it is not to your expectations.