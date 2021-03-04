FAST RISING STAR WEIYZ, TALKS MUSIC AND LOVE

Brian Weiyz is a Ugandan afro pop/R&B artiste, graphics designer and entertainer. With nearly a few years in the Art and music industry, Brian Weiyz continues to remain a dominant force in every aspect of his career in the entertainment world under Andy Events Music Label (AEML)

We caught up with him

What drew you to the music industry?

Passion drew me to the industry but still, it’s now a business to me. Since my childhood, I used to love singing. I would sing in Church and in school choirs.

Who are you inspired by?

To be honest, I’m inspired by me (myself) and the good people in the community.

How many songs have you recorded ever since you joined the industry?

I have recorded so many songs. And more yet to be released as well.

Who writes your songs?



Well, I personally write my music but I also have a team with whom I sit down during the recording session and rectify a few errors here and there.

So far, what has been your breakthrough song?

All my songs have been received very well. Today I have Ayagala remix and it is massive all over.

The song is receiving massive airplay from all over media houses.

Who recorded the Ayagala remix? It sounds good

Yeah. Syber magicians is the guy behind the hit. He is one good guy doing wonders.

Is there a hidden meaning in any of your music?

All of my songs have hidden meanings. I sing about the actual life challenges I go through. I have grown from Ghetto. I am a ghetto product. So we go through a lot down there to make it to where we are.

Let’s talk about the challenges in the industry, how has it been?

To be honest in the industry I haven’t had any big challenges. I can’t sit and mention that I have any challenge now. It has been a smooth hard-working ride.

Do you have any regrets about joining the industry?

Regrets are in everything especially when ur just starting it up but then persistence and humbleness keeps us moving.

Do you collaborate with others? What is that process?

My latest hit Ayagala is a remix with Recho Ray and I hope to do more.

Your phone has been ringing endlessly. Your wife is calling. How do you mix music with family?

She is actually my girlfriend who doesn’t live around in Uganda. She lives abroad and we have been together, for now, one year. We are always on the phone. But sadly we have never met physically but we are in love.

We are so free to each other. She handles me well. I even tell her all my daily plans. When sexy girls are always on my way.

What? You’ve never met? And she is your girlfriend?

Yes and that is the strange part of it.

What is your favourite part about this line of work? Your least favourite? Why?

My favourite part is studio sessions because this is where we develop what to give out to our lovely fans (customers) and to the world at large.

Tell me about your favourite performance venues

This was at the boom party with Cindy. Mc KATS made it happen for me. It was big for me and I will never forget it.

What is your latest project?

I have “Ayagala” and many more.

What is your next five-year plan?

Usually, I always have tomorrow’s plans. I don’t look at many years ahead because you never know what would happen. I still intend to work with different artists as a way of pushing my career far.