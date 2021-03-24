Iconic gospel singer Prossy Bishop on music & temptations in industry

Iconic gospel singer Prossy Bishop Nakattudde recently released the visuals to her brand new song dubbed ‘Waberawo Enjawulo’ giving hope to those that are demoralized. Before she had released numerous soul healing songs that made her get recognized in the gospel music fraternity. She currently going places.

In our interview with her, Bishop Prossy shares how it is important to walk with God by our sides in whatever we do saying that the difference will always be visible.

You sing gospel music and Cecullar, what exact kind of music do Do you create?

Hahaha. The kind of music I create I take to me gospel music. The cellular music you’re talking about is love songs, in church we also love. It is basically Christianity that loves music.

Well, Who is Prossy Bishop?

Well, Prossy Bishop is my crowd name. My home name is Prossy Nakattudde and officially I am Prossy Nakattudde Kikonyogo. I am a gospel singer and on the professional side, I am a public health specialist.

Briefly tell us your music background? Was your family supportive in the first place?

I started singing when I was still a child. But I put more energy in 2011 when I released an album called Jesus A wonderful Redeemer with a mission choir I was leading at my church St Peters Church of Uganda Kamuli road Kireka. Due to different responsibilities and working from far, I left the church choir and decided to continue serving God as a sole artist. But then still music required a lot of time and money yet I was also occupied with my profession. I decided to put music on hold to first make the money. Recently 2020, I decided to revive my music career again.

My family has been supportive. They love me to sing gospel music more than cecullar. But I mix. But also in church, we have love and need love so I mix my songs but in a Godly way.

What is the saddest moment you can recall when you had just started?

Haha. You want me to start recalling sad moments? Okay! My saddest moment was when I had just joined the industry, I paid a producer to do a video for my song called Mukumbe and he ate my hard-earned money. Up today, he has never paid me back. Up today I have never recorded the video of that song. I lost confidence in most Video producers. I don’t know how I can describe it but I think he conned me. I had paid all his expected expenses. It is the saddest moment in my life. But at least I forgave him.

Who inspired you to make music?

I can’t be specific Allan because I have heard a lot of music both cecullar and gospel but I always think I inspire myself of what I feel I want to do. I have that inner person in me that pushes me to be all I do. Guided by the holy spirit I get inspired by the person in me. Secondly, I get inspired by the many gospel singers around. The women gospel singers inspire me a lot too.

Also, I am inspired by the way God handles situations including mine and I get to feel I need to show appreciation by testifying through singing.

How would you describe the music that you typically create?

Typically I create music that nurses the souls of people. Music that talks to people even if they don’t read the bible but will understand what the lord says to them. Music that makes people thank God. Motivational and inspiring music. I do gospel band, afrobeat, and RnB. I haven’t tried Hip Hop yet. Maybe if one day I get blessed, I might go there too.

With no doubt, your songs are receiving massive airplay, in your thinking, what contributed to this?

I think it is by the grace of the lord and I thank God for that. It is the holy spirit that guides me. Also the way I package my music is way different. It is mature and not boring music. It is really unique. And lastly also my management. It is one of its kind. They are doing wonders and no doubt this success.

Let’s talk about your latest song, what is the message behind this song?

My latest song is called Waberawo Enjawulo. and by this, I try to show it is important to know that God comes first in everything we do. The song is encouraging Christians to walk with God everywhere they go. Put God first.

Who writes your songs?

I do write my songs but I always have one back up from one person I called my master. He is called Ssozi Moses. He goes through my music and sometimes writes it. He even helps me when I am going for production. He helps me a lot. But the current songs that I have are my write-ups and his part.

Which artists would you wish to collaborate with?

I wish I had a chance to work with Julie Mutesasira and Judith Babirye. But they are not very available. But currently, a collaboration with Juliet Meme can work. I also like Grace Nakimera. She is currently putting in enough energy to bring out the best of gospel music. And for men Pastor Bugembe and Levixon.

Apart from your latest song, what other songs have your produced?

I have produced many songs. Nina Oluyimba, Mukumbe, Tonkyawa, TuyambeAboto and many more. All my songs are on my Youtube Channel. Many more songs are coming up.

What is your favorite song among them?

I don’t have a favorite song among all because I put in enough energy to create all. So I love all my songs.

What is one message you would give to your fans?

I would appreciate my fans for the reception so far. I argue my fans to look for me up on all my social media pages. Please kindly support me and I will do my best for you.

Do you sing in the shower? What songs?

Hahahahahah. I am laughing because it is like you know me. I love singing in the shower. I usually sing Jesus is my redeemer and Yesu Byoona abimanyi. They inspire me a lot.

What would you be doing right now, if it wasn’t for your music career?

I am doing my music and a public health specialist. I also have an NGO that I won’t reveal now. I am a director there. So now I am doing my professional work and music. But maybe I would also be a footballer if it wasn’t for music and my career.

Where have you performed? Do you have any upcoming shows?

I haven’t performed anywhere big but I sing at functions and conferences in churches. I don’t have any upcoming shows currently but currently working hard.

How do you feel the Internet has impacted the music business?

With the internet, our music has changed the way it is consumed. The Internet gets music go global. Positively internet is the way to go.

What is your favorite song to perform?

Like I said all my songs are good. It also depends on platforms when performing. But my latest song is the favorite one.

Which famous female musicians do you admire?

Hahaha. Unfortunately, the female one I admire is not in gospel music, I admire Mary Bata so much because of the heavy energy, she puts in.

What has been your greatest challenge in the ug music industry?

The challenges are many but the topmost is the dishonesty of some people in the industry. They just look at getting money without looking at one’s career. Also promoting music hasn’t been easy. Ugandans love secular music than gospel music so music promoters like promoting other music than gospel music.

These days why is it so hard for gospel singers to sustain marriages?

These people also face challenges and hardship like any other marriage. Some gospel singers continue living in violent marriages simply because they are celebrated gospel musicians. But the way people should know that before the public gets to know about the marriage issues, these people try to make everything work but nothing good comes out.

Also in some cases, these people don’t get the right soulmates hence end up crushing. Without forgetting the people we work with closely also tempt us ( The gospel singers who are married) So we have a lot to deal with.

What is the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?

During lockdown, I was taken to jail for a night. This was an issue with my immediate neighbor over land issues. It wasn’t good for me

If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?

I feel the music industry is not organized. The copyright law. I would work on copyright and get artists to get well organized. I would also change the way musicians save and insurance schemes for the singer what’s next for you?

Nothing much. My fans should expect the best of me. I am in the studio and creating more good songs. All my fans follow me on all my social media channels.

