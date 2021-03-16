Jilted UPDF Soldier Kills 1, Injures Others in Bar Brawl

Mbarara – A soldier in Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) is on the run after shooting dead one person and injuring three others in a bar brawl.

The suspect has been identified as Pt. Ashraf Luzindana attached to the 19th battalion in second Division southwestern Uganda.

Reports reaching this site reveal that the deceased was identified as Robert Muhumuza whom Luzindana picked a quarrel with in a local pub in Lubiri cell Nyamityobora Ward Mbarara city South on Sunday night.

He (Luzindana) reportedly grabbed a gun from his colleague and shot Muhumuza dead leaving others injured.

The 2nd Division UPDF spokesperson Maj. Charles Kabona further revealed after the incident, the suspect went into hiding and the hunt is underway.

Apollo Mumanya, an eye witness says the two were fighting for a woman whose husband had gone for duty.

One of the injured identified as Agnes Oshaba says that she was crossing the road when a bullet hit her on the leg.

Investigations are underway