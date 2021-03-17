‘Kazire’ Hails Uganda Investment Authority For Availing Land to Investors

Officials from the Uganda Investment Authority with Dr. Edward Kazaire,(third from left) the chief executive officer of Kazire Health Products at the factory in Mbarara.

Mbarara, Uganda: In line with the government of Uganda’s agenda to boost industrialization, the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) provides serviced industrial and business parks to investors across the country.

These Parks ease access of land to investors, create more jobs, introduce new research and technology, boost skills developments and increase Uganda’s exports base.

It is for this reason that the Chief Executive Officer of Kazire Health Products Dr. Edward Kazaire hailed the Authority for allocating the company 2.5 square miles in the Masindi Industrial Park to establish a nuclear farm for growing lemons and other crops.

“The challenge we had was that the destruction of our crops in the Nakasongola nucleus farm by the floods led to the low supply of agricultural products that we use to manufacture our of six products. This has been resolved with the allocation of land in Masindi,” he said.

He was addressing officials from the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) who conducted a monitoring exercise of investors in the Western region.

Dr. Kazaire attributed the success of the company to the investment license he was able to acquire within three days from the Uganda Investment Authority.

“The licence has enabled us acquire loans to grow the company now standing at Sh6bn and the establishment of farmer’s clusters who grow crops that feed into the factory,” he explained.

“Kazire Health Products is a success story, we are establishing a bottling line in Tanzania that would enable us to expand supply of our products to Zambia, Central African Republic and targeting all member states of the Southern African Development Cooperation (SADC)”.

The company is also establishing Kazire Agriculture Farm in Ntungamo district for banana value chain management where farmers will be trained and empowered with agricultural inputs.

“Overall 25,000 will directly and indirectly benefit from this project,”.

UIA Investment Executive, SME division Mr. Nasser Yawe explained that the Authority has the Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SME), Innovation and Technology division. The division among others provides hands-on entrepreneurship training in value addition.

“The Authority can therefore support your firm and the farmer’s clusters with hands-on entrepreneurship training in value addition, cluster development and business linkages,” he added.

“It is going concern for the UIA to support the long-term survival and sustainability of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which play a critical role in the development of the economy,” he said adding that the division supports and facilitates the development of sustainable domestic investments and SMEs, who are majorly domestic entrepreneurs such as Kazire Health Products.

He also pointed out that the division has got a youth apprenticeship program and is also profiling all SME’s in the country.

Kazire produces Kazire Red tonic, Kazire Vit fruit drink, Kazire Aloe green tea drink, Kazire Lemon green tea, Kazire Orange tea juice and Kazire power tonic drink.