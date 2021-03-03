CONTROVERSIAL: Minister Blocks MMP’s Patel from Evicting Buikwe Residents

Buikwe – Hon. Beti Kamya, the minister of Lands, Housing and Urban development has blocked owners of (Patel Meghi Megan) MPP Industrial Park Ltd from evicting Residents of Namabere Village, Nyenga Sib-county in Buikwe District.

After receiving the information, Minister Kamya on 2nd February wrote to the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Buikwe, directing her on how she received a petition from residents about the threats of eviction and violence perpetrated by the MPP Industrial Park Officials.

‘’My office received a petition from Residents of Namabere Village ,Nyenga Sub-county ,Buikwe District alleging that they are in fear of eviction from MMP Industrial park Ltd yet there is no clear compensation plan in place to enable residents settle down once they vacate the place’’, reads in part a letter copied to relevant offices including Defense, Lands ,Internal affairs ministries ,IGP and CDF.

Minister Kamya further ordered that the status quo should be maintained and tasked the Resident District Commissioner ,Division Police commander(DPC) and District Chairperson to take interest in the matter and establish how the armed forces got involved in land evictions in the area.

‘’Armed forces should also leave premises ,please ensure that no evictions or demolitions or harassment of residents of Namabere village ,Nyenga Sub-county Buikwe District takes place .You are also reminded that evictions can only be carried out in compliance with guidelines issued by Ministry of lands ,housing and urban development’’, adds Kamya.

The minister further tasked the RDC to ensure that the status quo is maintained until the investigations are concluded.

The petitioners alleged that the place is guarded by Police and Uganda People’s defense forces that have put them under threat of violence and brutality.

Efforts a comment from MMP enterprise about the matter, were futile by press time, however, the minister indicated that following the petition, she had a telephone conversation with someone who said was the managing director of MMP Industrial Park Ltd and agreed that while investigations are going on in this issue, evictions should be stayed until investigations are complete.

Prior to the ongoing standoff at Namabere village, MMP’s Patel Thummar is also battling a case at Jinja High court filed by Tirupati Development Uganda Ltd over a 13-acre piece of land in Jinja City.

The land in question is located on plot 24 Kyabazinga Way in Nalufenya, initially belonging to Jinja Municipality having acquired it under a 25-year leasehold from Uganda Land Commission in 2001.

However, controversy broke out after a group of individuals acquired titles over the same piece of land in 2018, allegedly with consent from both Jinja Municipal Council and Jinja District Land Board.

Tirupati Development Uganda Limited lodged a complaint to the Commission of Inquiry into land matters to probe how it lost its venture.

Currently, the matter is before Jinja High Court Judge Justice Rwakakooko to establish the truthful owner of the land.