More MPs Fight to Keep Seats in Parliament

Kampala – More people have come up to challenge the victories of several newly-elected MPs in Masaka Sub-region, citing electoral malpractices in the January 14 polls.

By Tuesday evening, six fresh petitions had been filed at Masaka High Court registry, with the majority of the cases challenging the victory of Opposition elected MPs in the sub-region.

Those dragged to court include National Unity Platform (NUP)’s Dr Christine Ndiwalana (Bukomansimbi North), whose victory is being challenged by two people in separate election petitions. The petitioners include the incumbent, Ms Ruth Katushabe of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), who accuses Dr Ndiwalana of vote-rigging and voter bribery, among other irregularities.

The other petition against Dr Ndiwalana has been filed by a voter in the area, Ms Anita Tushemereirwe, who wants court to order fresh election, claiming the Electoral Commission (EC) failed to organise a free and fair election.

Ms Tushemereirwe claims the polls in Bukomansimbi North were marred by gross rigging of votes.

Ms Katushabe, who was seeking a third term in Parliament, polled 6,599 votes against Dr Ndiwalana’s 9,619 votes.

Ms Olivia Mugabe (Ind), who lost the Bukoto West Constituency parliamentary race in Lwengo District, has also contested the victory of Mr Muhammad Ssentayi of NUP, claiming the latter rigged votes and bribed voters.

Ms Mugabe said she wants the court to order fresh elections.

Mr Martin Henry Bazzanya, a voter in Bukoto Central, has also dragged the MP-elect, Mr Richard Ssebamala (Democratic Party), to court challenging his victory. Mr Bazzanya claims Mr Ssebamala is not registered as a voter in the constituency, but he connived with EC officials in the area and managed to vote and get voted in the area.

Mr Ssebamala kicked out vice President Edward Ssekandi, who has represented the constituency in Parliamentary since 1994. Another election petition has been filed by Ms Grace Nalubega (NUP), who lost to incumbent Rakai District Woman MP Juliet Suubi Kinyamatama.

Through her lawyer, Mr Mike Mugerwa, Ms Nalubega accuses Ms Kinyamatama of bribing voters, citing polling stations such as Ddwaniro, Kibanda and Rakai Town Council, where she claims voters were given money on polling day.

In Sembabule, the Mawogola North Constituency contestant, Mr Ismail Wagaba Ddibya, who polled only 72 votes in the race for the seat, is challenging the victory of Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa’ s daughter, Ms Shartis Musherure Kutesa, who defeated seven other contenders.

Mr Ddibya claims polls in the constituency were marred by gross irregularities ranging from vote-rigging to voter bribery and he wants the court to order for fresh election.

EC results indicate Ms Kutesa, who was an NRM-leaning Independent, polled 17,274 votes followed by Salim Kiseeka (Ind) with 2,544.

NUP’s Henry Nyanzi Mawejje collected 2,346 votes, while Ms Catherine Nakayiza (Ind) garnered 2,025 votes, Hillary Tukundane (Ind) got 138 votes, and President Museveni’s younger brother Aine Godfrey Kaguta, alias Sodo, who pulled out of the race at the last minute, got five votes.