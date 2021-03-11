Museveni Mourns Dr. Gumoshabe’s Mother

BUSHENYI – President Yoweri Museveni has praised Mrs Valentina Bakyenga Nalongo as a peace loving Ugandan who dedicated her life to Jesus and the service of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Nalongo, who is the mother of Dr. Gilbert Gumoshabe, a lecturer and Head of Department of African Languages, Makerere University, died on Thursday last week and was buried on Saturday at her home in Kigoma, Ishaka- Bushenyi Municipality.

“This is to pass on my deep felt condolences and that of the family, to the family of the late Simon Bakyenga on the loss of your dear mother Valentino Naloongo Bakyenga,” Museveni wrote to the family.

In the condolence message which was read by the Minister of Local Government Hon. Raphael Magyezi, the president thanked Dr. Gumoshabe for having helped him write “Katondoozi” book, a Runyankore Thesaurus, a few years back.

“I worked with Dr. Gilbert Gumoshabe when I was writing Katondoozi- the Runyankole dictionary. Dr. Gumoshabe helped me in the area of research,” Museveni revealed.

He added that it was from Dr. Gumoshabe that he learnt about his late mother Nalongo and her ways.

“From what Dr. Gumoshabe told me, I came to know that Nalongo was a God fearing person who dedicated her children to Jesus. She was also a loving wife and mother. We also salute Nalongo because she was a peace loving person which is the cardinal principle of the NRM government.”

Nalongo served the government as a teacher and guided the community on upholding good morals, Museveni said.

He added that it is therefore, befitting to celebrate her life for she put to use the many gifts that God gave her to serve both her family and community.

He urged the community to uphold and emulate her qualities and pray that God gives the family strength to bear the loss during this trying moment.

The President enclosed UGX 10m to help in burial expenses.

The burial was presided over by the Vicar General of Mbarara Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Dr. Silvanus Ndugwa who represented His Grace Dr. Lambert Beinomugisha. Several priests, Ministers Gen Elly Tumwine and Mary Karooro Okurut, MPs, senior government dignitaries, senior staff from Makerere University, Parliamentary Commission, Coke, AMDA, and thousands of citizens were all present.

Mrs. Valentina was eulogized further by other dignitaries upon learning that she was the first educated lady in the subcounty of Nyabubaare when she got married to Mr. Simon Bakyenga (RIP), who was a primary headteacher in 1958.

She was described as a knowledgeable person who advised both men and women and loved everyone. She had a passion for education and all her children got educated to higher levels.

In a moving eulogy, his son, Dr. Gumoshabe told mourners how she, at one time, wondered whether she would ever enter an aeroplane. Gumoshabe organised a one day trip to Nairobi and flew with her there in the morning and returned in the evening.

NALONGO PROFILE

She was born on 14th February, 1934. She went to Kitabi Primary School (1947-52), St. Hellens PS P.6, and Nyamitanga VTTC (1953-1955) before qualifying as a teacher in 1955. She went on to teach at Rushanje PS, Bugamba- Rwampara, Nyabwina PS, and Kyamuhunga Primary School. She got married to Mr. Simon Bakyenga (1932-2010 RIP) in April 1958. She is survived by 10 Children, 32 Grandchildren and 7 Great grandchildren.