Music is my life-Star singer hunky Mugaba

Hunky singer Mugaba is a multi-talented artist. He is a producer, songwriter, and singer. In 2003, Mugaba moved from Kigali to Kampala, Uganda where he finished his Primary education and High School.

He later joined Makerere University Business School never got to complete his course as he later switched his full attention to Music. Mugaba since childhood had a strong passion to make music.

He is the man behind the famous hit song ‘magnet’ where he features Fille. He has released and produced many songs that are frequently played on our airwaves.

A graduate from MUBS to Ugandan music studios, why did you dump your profession for music?

I have always loved music since I was a child. I knew somehow as I grew up, I suspected I would do music for life. I started writing songs when I was in primary school and by the time I reached secondary I had perfected the game. So with all that vast experience, I decided to venture into music. The passion was too much.

Who is Mugaba?

I am a singer, songwriter, and singer. I was born in Kigali but later moved to Uganda Kampala. I had all my studies in Uganda. Went to MUBS for my University. I have so many papers but I decided to put them all on hold and do music. To me, music is life, and some people cant understand it.

Your music journey briefly and how did your family take it on joining the industry

Like I said I have always loved music. At the age of 10, I was singing in church. I recall while in school, some other children would be reading books but I would be somewhere in the corridor writing music. Yes, my family and close people have been so supportive of my career.

What is the saddest moment you can recall when you had just started?

I would call it my saddest moments. The producers who always play around with my music. These guys didn’t know I took my music so seriously. They would never release my songs and this would make me so sad. Up today there are some songs I have never got from the producers that worked on them. Today I won’t mention their names just to keep the peace.



How would you describe the music that you typically create?

The Music I create is emotional most times. I use other people’s experiences and mine. My music is more real-life, not fiction.

Let’s talk about your latest song, what is the message behind this song?

My latest song oh baby is a love song typically. I am expressing my love for my baby. I really love this song because it came from far from my heart. I always release songs in English. I wanted to do something in Luganda for a section of my fans who love luganda.

Who writes your songs?

I write all my music. No one has ever written for me any of my songs.

Which artists would you wish to collaborate with?

I used to wish so much to work with certain artists but where I have reached now I want them to wish to work with me. I stopped wishing to work with singers.

What is your favorite song among them all?

They are all my babies. If you have kids I think it is better to distribute equal love among all. I love all my songs. There is no song bigger than the other.

What would you be doing right now, if it wasn’t for your music career?



I think I would be either an architect or a pilot. Or I would be somewhere lost in the world.

How do you feel The Internet has impacted the music business?

The music industry has revolved. People no longer buy CDs. All the music is online. People are streaming online and all this because of the internet. I doubt if there is any musician who is trying to sell CDS anymore. Internet is the way to go.

What is your favorite song to perform and where have you performed?

I have performed at pantoraking show in 2019 at cricket oval. I added on skales show at cricket oval. I have performed at club doom as a headliner. In 2017 I also performed in Kigali alongside Sheeba. But I have low keys performances on several occasions.

Which famous female musicians do you admire?

I used to admire Rihanna but the more grew up, things changed. I look at things in a different percepective.

What has been your greatest challenge in the ug music industry?

My greatest challenge so far has been promotion. I think it is hard to get along well with certain music promoters. There is so much politics. So much to relate with. I am so a very social person but I get to embrace all and work.

What is the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?

I had an accident year back. I bled so much and I felt like it was the end of me. An ambulance came in and they took to the hospital and survived. That is the most trouble I have been to ever.

If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?

I would change the way people acquire music. In this industry, people listen to music for free. They go to all these local platforms and download. Musicians go through a lot and hustle to make the music so it is sad when fans consume it for free.

What’s next for you?

I see more music and more growth. That is basically it. I am not planning to stop making music until my last breath.