Navio,Kenzo excite revelers @iKon Awards initiative launch

Reach A Hand Uganda in partnership with Talent Africa, Incredible Media, Segal Family Foundation, Next Media Services, Victoria University, Avance Media Africa, Outbox, MoTIV, Johnnie Walker has launched the iKon Initiative at Kingdom Kampala.

The iKon Initiative is a prestigious program by Reach A Hand Uganda that will recognize and award transformational thought leaders and implementers in various fields of social development in Africa.

The initiative will be an annual undertaking, includes a series of activities ranging from idea and concept generation incubators, mentorship via master classes, summits, and courses that will culminate in the awarding of well-deserving ventures masterfully executed.

“We have been working with and for young people since 2011 in ensuring that they have the platforms and opportunities they need to get information to make informed decisions. The iKon Initiative is another of those platforms. With it, we hope to mentor, guide, and skill more young people across the African continent.” – Humphrey Nabimanya – Founder and CEO Reach A Hand Uganda



“As an organization focused on engaging and grooming young people, it is essential for us to continuously come up with new and creative ways of engaging young people to ensure access to information and full participation in the development process.” James K. Tumusiime, Country Director – Reach A Hand Uganda

The iKon Initiative originated from the idea and need to reward outstanding persons and innovations within Ugandan communities. Such persons have been envisioned as icons, the popular and influential figures that the public wishes to emulate. However, not all icons have been known to impact others.

“The iKon initiative is going to make Africa standout. There are a lot of great innovations that we have that hardly get noticed or even recognized. But with this initiative, things are about to change. As Talent Africa, we are thrilled to be part of this journey.” – Ali Alibhai – CEO Talent Africa

The purpose of the initiative is to educate, connect and link participants to opportunities and celebrate by recognizing and rewarding formidable implementers of social development ventures.

Reach A Hand Uganda is a youth-serving organization focusing on youth empowerment programs with an emphasis on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), HIV/AIDS awareness, and prevention.



Reach A Hand Uganda efforts are a time to make a contribution to ensuring that every young person in Uganda can access accurate information to aid and direct them in taking that crucial life decision regarding their life skills and development, behavior change communication, and sexual reproductive health and rights.