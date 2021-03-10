NEXT BIG THING: RISING AFRO HIP HOP STAR PETER RHYMER ON MUSIC & DREAM TO WORK WITH NAVIO

What first got you into music?

The love of just wanting to create music and entertaining people

Who is Peter Rhymer?

I’m a Ugandan born, British raised Afro Hip Hop artist, Comedian and Music Events Host

Briefly tell us your music background? Was your family supportive in the first place?

I don’t come from any music trained background, my music has just come from the love of wanting to create music and teaching myself. My family have never really been supportive of my music, as they don’t see is a serious and secure job

What is the saddest moment you can recall when you had just started?

The concept of funding my music so I can be able to really push out there

Who inspired you to make music?

From artists like Micheal Jackson to artists like Andre 3000, 2Pac and personal life experiences

How would you describe the music that you typically create?

Afro Hip Hop, basically myself rapping to Afrobeats music

With no doubt, your songs are receiving massive airplay, in your thinking, what contributed to this?

My music subject matter, the fact people relate to my music and my songs being really catchy, so it sticks in peoples heads

Let’s talk about your latest song, what is the message behind this song?

It’s called Ugandan Girl, it’s basically a love song about my ideal woman

You’re based abroad, how do you promote your music?

Mainly online, but I try to travel back home to Uganda, Kampala as much as I can throughout the year

I can say you’re fast rising up, what advice can you share with a young singer based abroad who wants to be like you?

Take your music serious by investing in yourself, developing, network, always stay positive and be consistent

What challenges have you faced with releasing songs when you’re away?

The fact I can’t be around to perform and promote it more, so I mainly focus online, especially now we’re in this Covid pandemic

Are you under any management?

I’m signed to Afropop Records, an Independent Record Label

Do you have plans of finally settling down back here in Uganda as your music fans yearn for you?

Of course, that’s the ultimate dream, even to build a house and eventually settle there

As a singer based abroad, how do you see our Ugandan music industry?

I personally love how UG artists are doing their thing and being traditionally creative with it, it’s so humbling to see as I was raised in the UK, so my personal experiences and outlook on things vary a lot at times



Who writes your songs?

I write all my own music, which is important to me as it’s a reflection of me and what I want the listener to hear

Which artists would you wish to collaborate with?

I would love to work with UG artists such as Navio, I have a lot of respect for him as an artist, his rap skills and his work ethic. Fresh Kid because his so talented at such a young age and Lydia Jazmine, as she’s the true definition of a Ugandan woman in my eyes and really talented

Apart from your latest song, what other songs have you produced?

I personally don’t produce my music, I have UG producers that do that, I just write my music

What is your favourite song among them all?

It has to be Ugandan Girl as it means a lot to me, it’s a song I wrote when I was single and visualising my ideal woman, only to manifest my lyrics into real life and getting with a Ugandan Girl

What is one message you would give to your fans?

To always stay positive, productive and supportive, not just with myself, but with others, as my motto in life is: Unity Is The Key To Success

Do you sing in the shower? What songs?

Haha, at sometimes, especially when I’m in a really good mood and it’s usually a love song

What would you be doing right now, if it wasn’t for your music career?

The same thing I’m still doing today, being an entrepreneur with the many ventures I deal with

Where have you performed? What are your favourite and least favourite venues? Do you have any upcoming shows?

I’ve performed in many venues around the UK, some in America, the west coast side and some venues in Uganda, I personally plan to perform more when the Covid pandemic is finally over and UG has to be my best place to perform as it’s home

How do you feel the Internet has impacted the music business?

It has impacted the music industry in a BIG way, mainly for the better, opening up the game to anyone that really wants to get themselves heard if their serious about their craft. It’s also made it so easier to connect, network and work with people all around the world

What is your favourite song to perform?

Haha, I’m sounding like a broken record here, but it has to be Ugandan Girl, as it’s a personal track that means a lot to me

Which famous female musicians do you admire?

Beyoncé, Adele, Lydia Jazmine, Spice Diana, just to name a few that come to mind

What has been your greatest challenge in the ug music industry?

Not being taken seriously as a Ugandan, but I expect that having lived most of my life in the UK, so it doesn’t bother me, in fact, it inspires me to want to get more in touch with my UG side, so it’s a blessing in disguise



What is the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?

There’s nothing major I can think of as I’m quite a boring person in my personal life, haha, the only thing I can think of is when a kid and you just misbehaving as kids do

If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?

That everyone in the music industry would take their job role seriously, as times you have to deal with a lot of non-sense and disrespect

What’s next for you?

Always staying creative and working on new music