KENYA: ODM Leader Odinga Beats COVID-19, Discharged

AGENCIES | Citizen Digital | Nairobi – ODM leader Raila Odinga has been discharged from the Nairobi Hospital, days after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The former Prime Minister took to social media on Sunday, sharing a short video in which he appeared to be exercising lightly.

Clad in a mask and dressed down in a tracksuit and sports shoes, the ODM leader captioned the video: “I’m glad to be back home.”

In the video, Raila who was speaking to his youngest daughter-Winnie Odinga- spoke through the mask saying he was feeling ‘wonderful and was delighted to be back home, enjoying the nature’

“It is good to have you back dad, stretch those knees,” Ms Odinga said in the video.

I’m glad to be back at home. pic.twitter.com/ZCixu29kpQ

Last week, the 2022 Presidential hopeful was taken ill and admitted to the Nairobi hospital with general body fatigue and joint pains.

A statement from his doctor days later would reveal that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Consultant neurosurgeon David Oluoch-Olunya said he was responding well to treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

“Following my letter of the 10th of March 2021 we have confirmed that Rt. Hon. Odinga has SARS-2 COVID 19. We are continuing to monitor his progress,” the statement reads.

On Thursday, Mr. Odinga said in a statement that he received a briefing from doctors who had conducted numerous tests on him for the last two days to arrive at an accurate diagnosis.

“While the tests were several, one important result, which I have authorized the doctors to make public is that I have been found to have been exposed to Covid-19.

He thanked the medical personnel for their service and emphasized that Kenyans should acknowledge that COVID-19 is real.

“It is in our midst and we need to observe all the measures being put out by the government, scientists and health personnel,” he added.

Studies have found that the most prevalent symptoms of COVID-19 include chest pain, shortness of breath, anxiety, abdominal pain, cough, low back pain and fatigue, CNN reports.