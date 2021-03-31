BASKETBALL: RedPepper, Bella Hibiscus Drink Unveiled as Tropical Royals SC Sponsors

A section of Tropical Royals SC players share a light moment with team boss, Brian Rugyendo (in blue shirt) after a win (FILE PHOTO)

Kampala – As the League season sets to tip-off in April, Tropical Royals SC, a budding basketball side, is set to unveil sponsors on Wednesday.

Inaugurated in 2016, Tropical Royals SC boss, Brian Rugyendo revealed basketball fans ought to watch the space as the league season sets to tip.

To add some more sauce into the game, Tropical Royals have unveiled Bella Hibiscus Drink, Abii Clinic and RedPepper Digital as their lead sponsors for the 2021/2022 season at a colourful ceremony at Gabiro in Bugolobi, a Kampala Suburb.

Among the sponsors is RedPepper digital that comes onboard as official media partner, that has pledged to offer online media and brand support for the budding basketball side.

Other key sponsors are Bella Hibiscus Drink has pledged to offer Sports Equipment, Merchandise, Product. In addition to Bella Hibiscus Drink, Abii Clinic, a fully-fledged health facility has equally come on board to offer medical support to the Tropical Royals SC and academy.

Background:

“When the Club was registered in December 2016, the initial main goal was to set up the first Multi-Sport Academy in Uganda. However, the actual ‘Implementation Phase’ of the project began on 05 January 2020 as prior to that was the ‘Project Planning Phase’.

Rugyendo added: “In March 2018, we entered a senior men team into the FUBA Basketball League with the aim of providing a “Real Vision” for our academy as role models… a valuable phenomenon in advanced child development.”

Tropical Royals SC currently run a basketball academy (Cub Royals) and amateur club initiative that focuses on sporting, scouting and nurturing talent as a way to professionalize the sport.

The unique basketball side presents an intrigue analogy in the game whilst aspiring to involve all stakeholders in active sports participation

“Our 2021 Goal is to continue to pioneer and champion the idea of directly involving our community, fans, and well-wishers in active sport participation through the Cub Royals Multi-Sport Academy for children (Individual & Schools) and the Royal Amateur Clubs for adults (Individual and Corporate) while they passively participate with our Senior Team supporters,” said Rugyendo.

The basketball side emphasised their belief in Sport & Mental Games recreation for health, for fun and for all.