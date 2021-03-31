REMA IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL SINGER IN UG, I WANT TO DATE HER-WEST AFRICA STAR SINGER SPICER TALKS MUSIC &FAMILY

Star of the moment Spicer is an afrobeat/ singer and songwriter from West Africa. We caught with the singer and shared a lot about his music journey.

Read on.

What drew you to the music industry?

My desire to make the world hear me drew me to the music industry, people who know me would tell you I’m an introvert. Music is my way of expressing myself confidently.

Who is Spicer?

Spicer is an Afrobeat Singer/songwriter and a Performing/recording Artist from West Africa, 2nd of 5 children in a family of 7.

Who are you inspired by?

I’m inspired by everyone, both within and outside the industry.

Briefly tell us your music background?

My music background was a mixture of almost every genre. Started out listening to Gospel Music, switched to Country, Blues and R&B somewhere along the line, but in my teenage years, I started developing a love for Afrobeat then I discovered Dancehall. I have broadened my listen ever since. Music is beautiful.



Was your family supportive in the first place?

No they weren’t



Explain your creative process.

My creative process is determined by my mood, the instrumental and the people around me when I’m working. Mostly it comes easy except for a few times where it takes extra brain work, I prefer to work alone during such times.

Without a doubt, your songs are receiving massive airplay not only in South Sudan but the whole of East Africa, in your thinking, what contributed to this?

It’s simple, the Universe is conspiring to give me what I’m due. For instance, I didn’t meet you by chance. smiles*

What’s an average day like for you?

Honestly, in these COVID times, I get off the bed, check my phone first, hehe, pray afterward (when I remember to), freshen up, get breakfast, and hit my studio and the rest is music. When I’m tired I watch a little movie.

What would you be doing right now, if it wasn’t for your music career?

Nothing, music is everything for me. It’s what I’ve always wanted.

Is there a hidden meaning in any of your music?

Not at all, I keep it open and simple.

Do you collaborate with others? What is that process?

Yes, I do. Mostly it happens organically. We meet at the studio, there is chemistry and the rest is history.

Please discuss how you interact with and respond to fans.

I make special time for my fans, I interact with them through my social media; @spicerdabz on Twitter/IG/Facebook, etc. I make it a point to respond to as many as possible from time to time.

How do you feel the Internet has impacted the music business?

The internet has made things much easier in the music business for those that know how to utilize it. I mean, you can reach out to anyone anywhere in the world anytime compared to the cassette and cd era.

What is your favorite part about this line of work? Your least favorite? Why?

My favorite part is the fun in the process and when the fans accept the music. Because I feel like they truly understand and connect with it. It is spiritual, you know?

My least favorite is the internet bullying, paparazzi, and bad press mostly associated. I try as much to steer off scandals.

Have you ever dealt with performance anxiety?

In my early days yes, but I’ve built my confidence over the years…

What has been your greatest challenge in the music industry?

My greatest challenge has been the expenses, music is very expensive. You spend a lot to produce the song plus you shoot a quality video and then you almost have to kill yourself to promote it. It is crazy. But thanks to my record label Just Amazing Music, they are doing a lot.

Which famous female musician in Uganda would you wish to date?

Rema Namakula is beautiful and talented.

Tell me about your favorite performance venues.

My favorite performance venues have always been the clubs and the outdoor/beach settings, mostly because my fans freely and easily vibe with me.



What advice would you have for someone wanting to follow in your footsteps?

Believe in yourself regardless of what people may say or think.. you got it in you, just go for it.

What is next for you?

What’s next for me is my debut EP, I can’t wait for it to be ready and out.

