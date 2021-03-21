Soldier Succumbs to Bicycle Accident Injuries

Rubanda – A 35 years old Uganda People’s Defense Forces soldier attached to Rubanda army detach has died from injuries sustained after being knocked by a bicycle rider.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson identified the deceased him as RA 225358 Pt. Sinowa Wilson who hails from Bwera in Kasese District.

Maate recealef that the incident happened on Sunday March 14th 2021 at around 8pm at Mukibundwe within Murora A in Rubanda town council rubanda district.

“The officer was knocked by yet unknown bicycle rider, which escaped unnoticed and seriously got a head injury” said Maate.

He says that after the accident he was rushed to heal medical centre in Rubanda by good Samaritans, where he passed on arrival.

“Police visited the scene although no body was available to give information, body was retrieved from the medical centre to Kabale referral hospital mortuary for postmortem” he added.

Maate urges the public that whoever has any clue about the bicycle that could have caused this accident to offer it to the Police in their inquiries.

“Efforts to hunt for the rider are being made so that whoever could have done this is brought to book” Maate added.

A Hit and Run case has been registered at Rubanda Central Police Station on Reference number TAR 04/2021.

