Super sexy Music queen Omega 256 takes over Mbarara city

Omega 256 is a new lady in the music industry of Uganda. She went to Sentah college for her Education. Musically she has dropped many songs since 2018. She is currently working on many projects. Her breakthrough song Ninterwa has been a massive hit, especially in Western Uganda. She is known to be the king of music there. She is also a songwriter and a vocalist she has worked with many people like a backup singer and she is too creative to wait for this gal making the industry of music to change.

Redpepper’s Allan Gumizamu travelled all the way from Kampala and tracked her down in Mbarara. She revealed more than we expected. Read on

Briefly tell us about yourself?

I am Murerwa Shamim/Omega 256. Born in mbarara, kakoba. A musician, performer and songwriter. I joined the industry in 2017, got my breakthrough “Ninterwa” in 2018 where I worked with Shabempire, then later joined more fire in 2019 with Keeza as the final project and apparently working with Diagram Evolution. I am a versatile artist.

A recent study highlighted that in school music programs girls account for roughly 80% of participants. This is across choirs, musical theatre, singing, school bands etc. Yet, by the time they hit the industry, the ratio is the exact opposite, with women only accounting for just over 20% of the music industry. Why do you think this is happening?



Much as it looks easy to make music, have it play on the tv and all that, it is not really easy as most people think. First, there are disappointments that not everyone can handle, a lot of hard work and above all putting God first before everything

Have you experienced situations where you feel you were treated as a lesser artist simply because of your gender?

I’ve not been in a position where I’ve been treated lesser because of my gender. People appreciate my work and at least I’ve not been in that position before.

Have you ever been in situations where you felt that being a female artist actually worked in your favour? In other words, do you ever get the special treatment simply because women are still a rarity in the genre?

I hustle like a man. Much as I have management, where I lay, there is no room to tire. So I don’t consider things working out because of my gender.

What would be your number one piece of advice to girls who just started writing rhymes, making beats or spinning records in their bedrooms?

You are a young girl and you want to be something. What you feel is who you really are. You can be anything in this world, but first, respect your parents for they are your earthly “God”. If you are still a student, first get done with your books, besides after all you have all the life after to do all you want.

Put God first in all you do, pray. At the end of the day, you need blessings.

How many songs have you recorded so far?

I have 10 songs so far.

What was your breakthrough song?

Ninterwa was my breakthrough, in 2018.

Who are the next Ugandan big male artists you’re currently obsessed with?

I’ve got none at the moment.

Who’s your close friend in the industry now?

I have a lot of friends in the industry, I can’t really tell who is closer than the other. I love them all equally. They all help me somewhere. In that case, I’d say they’re all close

Are you currently making a sustainable and profitable living off your music?

Yes

Many young fresh young female singers always so much to get the desired success. To an extent of sleeping with men for money or sponsoring their music. Have you been a victim before?

In this industry we’re all hungry for different things, some want fame, some want money and others want to make a difference. None of my ambitions has pushed me to sleep with a man just to satisfy my needs. A man will give you the money, but you will have lost your respect towards them. All the dignity will have tarnished. Money is just paper and it all vanishes definitely. Who I am and who I want to becomes first. I hustle for what I want

Would you share a bed with a producer or songwriter for a hit song?

No one knows a hit song not until it’s a hit. Yes, writers and producers contribute to making songs even more beautiful, but it’s the people out there that make songs hits. I’ve listened to so many beautiful songs that haven’t hit. Sleeping with a producer or writer won’t give you a perfect song.

Who is your ideal man then?

I don’t have an ideal man.



What are you working on right now?

Together with my team, we are working on an album that we’ll be releasing this year and very soon this month. I’ll be releasing a collabo with the talented Ruda lax. Follow me on Instagram @iamomega_256. Facebook @Omega 256 official.Twitter @Omega 256 and subscribe to my YouTube channel @Omega 256. To keep posted.