RULING: Supreme Court Declines to Grant Costs To Museveni in Bobi Wine Withdrawn Petition

Kampala – The Supreme Court has Thursday March 18 issued a ruling on the highly anticipated case to grant costs to the respondents in the petition filed by National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi challenging results of the just concluded presidential elections.

In the ruling, Supreme Cout sided with Kyagulanyi ( alias Bobi Wine ) and declined to grant costs to the respondents in the petition in which he challenged the results of the January Presidential elections.

Having decided to withdraw his petition, the respondents who include President Museveni, the Electoral Commission and Government had asked court to get Bobi Wine to pay the costs for the expenses.

The respondents, despite being provided for in the law, would discourage future presidential petitions.

The respondents had accused Bobi Wine to bringing disrepute to the court, by making accusatory comments in the media.

Ruling on this, however, the judges led by Chief justice Alphonse Owinyi Dollo noted that although Hon Kyagulanyi made several utterances outside court against the justices, he had shown confidence in the country’s judicial system.

“His filing of the petition before this court and having followed all the requirements to withdraw the case speaks to the competence he has in the court than any utterance made out of court,” stated in the judgement read by Justice Ezikiel Muhanguzi