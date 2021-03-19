Tanzania swears in new president

H.E Samia Hassan the new president for the Republic of Tanzania

Tanzania

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been sworn in as the new president the Republic of Tanzania this Friday- March 19. This follows the sudden death of late H.E John Magufuli due to health complications, Redpepper reports.

Tanzania’s Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, right, described as a soft-spoken consensus-builder

Tanzania’s soft-spoken Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been sworn in today morning as the East African country’s first female president after the sudden death of John Magufuli from an illness shrouded in mystery.

“I, Samia Suluhu Hassan, promise to be honest and obey and protect the constitution of Tanzania,” said Hassan, before dignitaries at a ceremony in Dar es Salaam. The 61-year-old leader was sworn in at 10am local time.

Hassan withstands the presidency position after President Magufuli’s death due to heart disease was announced on Wednesday, more than two weeks after he was last seen in public.

Magufuli’s absence since February 27 had fuelled speculation about his health and sparked rumours he had allegedly contracted COVID-19, although officials had denied he was ill.

According to Tanzania’s constitution, the vice president serves out the remainder of the term of a president who dies in office. Magufuli, 61, who was first elected in 2015, secured a second five-year term in polls in October last year.

The constitution also states that after consultation with their party, the new president will propose a deputy, the choice to be confirmed by the votes of no fewer than 50 percent of the National Assembly.

Samia’s Ranks Rise

Renown as a soft-spoken consensus builder, Hassan is poised to be the country’s first female president and the first to be born in Zanzibar, the semi-autonomous island in the Indian Ocean that forms part of the union of the Republic of Tanzania.

Hassan rose through the ranks over a 20-year political career from local government to the national assembly. A courageous in the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), she was named Magufuli’s running mate in the 2015 presidential campaign.

The pair were re-elected in October last year in a disputed poll marred by allegations of irregularities.

Her leadership style is seen as a potential contrast from Magufuli, a brash populist who muscled through policies and drew criticism for his intolerance of dissent.

Magufuli was a vocal COVID-19 sceptic who urged Tanzanians to shun mask-wearing and denounced vaccines as a Western conspiracy, frustrating the World Health Organization (WHO).

Yesterday the opposition urged for quick swearing in Hassan to avoid a constitutional vacuum.