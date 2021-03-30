Top Karamoja Elder, NRM Adviser Eulogises Sarah Obama

Kampala – An elder and NRM Adviser in Karamoja sub-region has joined the rest of the world to mourn the passing of Sarah Onyango Obama.

Shock and grief gripped the world when they woke to the passing of former US President Barack Obama’s Grandmother, Sarah Obama.

Sarah Obama breathed her last in the wee hours of Moday morning.

Top politician and proprietor of Entebbe’s Aero beach, Cornelius Lorika Kodet, eulogized Mama Obama for playing a big role in promoting Girl child education

“Mama Sarah Obama played an important role in promoting Girl child education, activism on development and respect for human rights and dignity through her foundation SOWO visionary Group, ” said Kodet

Mama Obama welcomed Mr Kodet in the family and named him Onyango and always called him Mbanisina that meant age mate

“All this will be remembered. Rest in power Mama Obama,” eulogised Kodet.

Mama Obama passed on aged 99.