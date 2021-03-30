UCC’s Uganda Film Festival 8th Edition Launched

Colin Asiimwe, Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Uganda, during the launch of the 8th edition of the Uganda Film Festival (UFF)

Kampala- The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) alongside MultiChoice Uganda has launched the 8th edition of the film festival. Redpepper Reports.

The five-day film festival slated March 29 through April 2 ushered in with a cinema opening event at Acacia Mall in Kisementi.

The Uganda Film Festival (UFF) is intended to streamline and develop the film industry in Uganda.

Speaking at the Cinema Opening Event, Susan Wegoye, the Director of Legal Affairs, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), said that this year’s edition focuses on “Rebuilding a Resilient Creative Industry through the Pandemic.”

“I commend our Ugandan film actors, producers, and directors for the continued creative and innovative input towards building a robust film industry. Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) is mandated to promote sustainable growth and through UFF. We have been able to promote the immense talent that sits in our country while ensuring to facilitate a conducive operating environment for our film industry.”

The week-long festival will have film screenings, film pieces of training for scriptwriters, film exhibitions, workshops among other activities that will culminate in an Award Gala night on 2nd April with outstanding film creations winning awards.

In his remarks, Colin Asiimwe, the Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda said that MultiChoice Uganda joins this year’s film festival as a platinum sponsor with a variety of prizes for participants in the festival to win from.

“MultiChoice Uganda is vested in forging partnerships that facilitate the growth, development, marketing, and showcasing of local content and the film industry at large. As part of our sponsorship, we shall enroll the scriptwriters that emerge from this year’s UFF into the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), a Corporate Social Investment initiative that we launched to train and certify passionate film producers, writers, editors, production managers, and actors onto a Masterclass on scriptwriting, which will be coming in the next few months.”

MultiChoice Uganda will also be sponsoring two awards this year; the Best Director category and the Best Cinematography category as it strives to support the local content being produced in Uganda. Thus an offer of a cash prize of UGX. 10 million and a mentorship programme in South Africa with M-Net Studios.

Notably, Uganda enrolled two films in 2013 and 2014 on the international market. According to Ibraham Bosa – head of public and international relations, in 2019, “Uganda had 65 films on the international market and 20 of them were awarded.”

Founded in 2013, the aim of the Uganda Film Festival (UFF) is to provide a platform to air and showcase local content in the film industry, award remarkable industry players, generate revenue as well as promote the industry through pieces of training in addition to driving interest in Ugandan film both locally and internationally.