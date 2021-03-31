UTB to Conduct National Grading Exercise for all Tourism facilities.

Kampala. Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) is anchored to conduct a national grading and classification exercise for all Tourism Facilities in the Country. Redpepper Reports.

The operation is due so to follow the new East African Community (EAC) standards.

The exercise has kicked off this Wednesday, March 31, with a two-day refresher course for the 12 EAC-certified hotel assessors at Protea Hotel, Entebbe. The refresher course is to improve their skills ahead of the sensitive exercise slated for May 2021. As of this period, UTB will embark on a massive stakeholder sensitization exercise.

Since the release of the criteria, Uganda has been able to classify 121 accommodation facilities. The exercise was last conducted in 2017.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown measures, the next round of assessment that was initially scheduled to commence from the end of 2019/20 is postponed to 2020/21 according to Lilly Ajarova, CEO – UTB.

“The star-rating we give during the grading and classification has a life span of 2 years meaning that all facilities that were graded can no longer identify themselves with the star rating they were awarded with before, because it expired, and this means that Uganda does not have any graded facilities. Due to Covid-19, many facilities’ standards have gone down, so this exercise is important for safeguarding the standards in the sector and the competitiveness of Destination Uganda,” she said.

Addressing the assessors and press at Protea Hotel, Mrs. Susan Muhwezi, the UTB Board Vice-Chair and Chairperson of Uganda Hotels Owners Association (UHOA), commended UTB for working with the private sector members, such as UHOA in the grading and classification exercise, an indispensable aspect to the recovery of Uganda’s tourism sector.

“Most tourists especially foreigners value the stars of the hotel they are booking and they always look forward to experiencing the standards of the indicated star of a particular hotel,” she said, urging the assessors to be diligent in their work and to follow the set procedures and standards.

Muhwezi pledged her support during this exercise as both the UTB Board Vice-Chair and the Chairperson of the Uganda Hotels Owners Association.

The East African Community, standards criteria classification of hotels, restaurants, and other tourist facilities were gazetted in 2009 to encourage and maintain quality standards in products and services being delivered to tourists in East Africa. The standards were systematized under the Tourism Regulations 2008.

The standards include; Classification Criteria for Lodges, Motels, Restaurants, Guesthouses, Tented Camps, Town hotels, Vacation Hotels, Villas, Cottages, and serviced apartments.

UTB’S decision to conduct classification envisions transforming the tourism sector into “one of the top long-haul tourist destinations” that offer a high-value, diverse, and distinct visitor experience.