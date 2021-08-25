BREAKING: 51 Kabul Refugees Arrive in Uganda

ENTEBBE — Uganda has received 51 evacuees from Afghanistan as the Taliban comb the nation’s major cities

Report reaching this site confirms that the Afghan refugees arrived at Entebbe International Airport aboard a privileged charted flight, after days of discussion between the United States and Uganda governments.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Foreign affairs Ministry confirmed the arrival of the 51 evacuees.

“The Government of Uganda this morning (August 25) received 51 evacuees from Afghanistan who arrived aboard a privately chartered flight at Entebbe International Airport,” read the statement.

“The evacuees who included men, women and children who underwent necessary screening as well as mandatory COVID-19 testing and the required quarantine procedures,” added the statement.

The foreign affairs officials also re-echoed the bi-lateral relations between Uganda and the United States of America.

Uganda and the United States of America enjoy long-standing cordial bilateral relations which are historic in nature and continue to pursue common interests for eh mutual benefit of both countries,” added the statement.

The latest developments come a day after evacuations in Kabul were temporarily halted due to overcrowding at an evacuee receiving centre in Qatar.

Ugandan officials say the hosting of Afghan refugees follows a request by the US government and subsequent acceptance by Ugandan authorities to temporarily host at-risk Afghan Nationals and other Nationals who are in transit to the United States of America and other destinations.

Afghanistan: chaos and gunshots outside Kabul airport during evacuations

Uganda says the decision to host those in need is informed by the country’s consistent policy of receiving refugees and persons in distress as well as playing a responsible role in matters of international concern.

The refugees who include men, women and children underwent the necessary security screening as well as mandatory Covid-19 testing and the required quarantine protocols.

Foreign Affairs revealed the arrangements to have Ugandan nationals travel with Afghan refugees were frustrated by the challenges of accessing the airport in Kabul.

Officials said arrangements are being made to bring them in the subsequent flight.

Earlier this week, Esther Anyakun, deputy minister for disaster preparedness and refugees said Uganda would accept up to 2,000 Afghan refugees, but other officials said at that time the matter was still under discussion.

Appearing on a local radio show Saturday morning, Uganda’s Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Hillary Onek, explained that those arriving from Afghanistan are mainly women and children.

He said they won’t stay in Uganda forever, adding that the East African country will be used as a transit point before they are taken to the United States.

Minister Onek said officials have already booked hotels in the city of Entebbe, where the 145 evacuees will stay.