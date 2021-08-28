DDA Boss Urges Farmers to Focus on Milk, Products Quality to Beat Price fluctuation

Dairy Development Authority Boss, Dr . Micheal Kansiime handing over a milk can and a plunger to one of the farmers

Mbarara – The Executive Director of Dairy Development Authority, Dr. Micheal Kansiime, has urged farmers to focus on the best quality of milk they produce in a bid to solve the issue of low milk prices in Uganda.

Speaking to some of the farmers’ leaders, Dr Kansiime revealed that the country still has a challenge of low price fluctuation of milk which must be solved by producing good quality of milk to meet standards of international markets.

Dr. Kansiime made the remarks during the launch of clean milk production by distributing milk cans and pluggers to the few selected leaders of Farmers in western Uganda.

Dr. Kansiime further said that Farmers must be very vigilant on the quality of milk they produce, that they should emphasize producing more and clean milk.

“Farmers must ensure that there is self-support and self observance to produce clean milk from the source. ” People will keep cheating you if you as a farmer doesn’t take your own input in cleanness,” said Dr Kansiime.

Farmers should be encouraged to consume milk for better nutrition, research has shown that 2.4m children in Uganda face stunted growth due to poor nutrition and most probably by lack of drinking milk.

After the launch, Dr Kansiime accompanied by DDA staff of the Mbarara regional office and farmers visited hospitals in Mbarara, Bushenyi and Ishaka where they distributed a number of milk products to support patients for their nutrition.

Mbarara Mayor Kakyebezi giving out some milk products to a mother as Dr. Kansiime looks on at Mbarara Referral Hospital

The first phase was done at Mbarara Referral Hospital where hospital wards, particularly for the labour ward, nutrition ward and other few, were visited and donated milk products. This was done in the presence of MD Mbarara Referral Hospital Celestine Barigye, Nurses and the Mbarara City Mayor Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi who also participated in distribution.

After Mbarara, the team of DDA headed to Bushenyi District at Bushenyi Health Centre 4 and Ishaka Adventist Hospital where they also distributed more milk products like Yoghurt and fresh milk. This was also done in the presence of Bushenyi District Chairman, CAO, Ishaka, Municipality Mayor and the Hospital MD.

According to the Mbarara regional Office Manager David Egesa Wafula, said that the activity of visiting the hospitals and do donations is to support the mothers, the children and people in the nutritional ward who are malnourished. And purposely to reward the consumers of the milk, so DDA is saying thank you to the consumers of milk. Egesa also encouraged parents and the public to drink milk as the cheapest source of proteins.