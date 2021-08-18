NO-GO! Things You Should Never Tolerate In a Relationship

Certain things can’t be tolerated in our relationships. (NET PHOTO)

You’ve probably heard the saying “love is blind.” And it can be true sometimes romance makes it hard to see the signs that you’re in a bad relationship. Of course, no couple is perfect, but understanding which behaviours are major red flags can help you find a fulfilling partnership, whether or not that’s with your current soulmate.

There’re plenty of relationship problems that you shouldn’t tolerate. Below are things you shouldn’t put up within your partnership.

Your Partner Exhibits Controlling Behavior

Perhaps your partner tries to control what you do and when you do it. Or maybe they expect you to fall in line with their values, no questions asked. There are many ways your partner can be controlled, and these behaviours are not OK.

They want you to feel what they feel when they are experiencing something they expect you to experience the same reaction. That person could be harmful or toxic to your lifestyle or safety.

Of course, you and your partner’s lives, plans, and needs will intertwine to some extent. For example, if you and your S.O. share a child and they ask you to check in regularly for co-parenting purposes, that’s reasonable. But if they always need to know where you are and who you’re with for no apparent reason, that’s a red flag.

Your Partner Gaslights You

Gas lighting is a common trait in controlling partners. Your partner may try to convince you that your concerns are “crazy” or unfounded, or they might respond to your hurt feelings with, “It was just a joke,” or, “Lighten up.”

When you feel something, they try and make you feel as though something’s wrong with you for feeling it. You’ve told them that [something] doesn’t feel good for you, and they’ve dismissed your remarks. And although the self-doubt that gaslighting sows can be difficult to overcome, this behaviour is toxic and reason enough to leave your relationship.

Your Partner Abuses You Emotionally Or Verbally

Controlling behaviour can sometimes transition into an abusive relationship, which can take the form of emotional or verbal abuse. Your partner may disparage you, make fun of you around other people, or gaslight you when you try to express how they make you feel.

All of these behaviours are unacceptable. If your partner is treating you this way, she recommends speaking with a therapist or counsellor to help you cope with the abuse and safely exit the relationship.

You Don’t Feel Good About Yourself around Your Partner

Your partner should bring out the best in you, so if you feel like the worst version of yourself around them, that’s a sign something’s not right. If your partner says or does things that make you feel like you shouldn’t be proud of yourself or confident in who you are, then they aren’t treating you with the respect you deserve.

Your Partner Isolates You

If your partner tries to control who you spend time with, that’s a red flag. Independence is a crucial part of any healthy relationship, so attempting to isolate you from your loved ones and hobbies is a sign that your partner is trying to assert their dominance at the expense of your happiness, personal relationships, and self-care.

There are many explanations for why they behave this way, and all of them are bad. Your partner may know that your friends dislike the relationship for good reasons, and thus attempt to keep you away from people who will point out serious flaws and concerns.

Or they may be insecure or jealous of your interactions with other people. But your personal relationships and lifestyle matter, so any partner who tries to take that away is not the one for you.

Your Partner Makes You Change

Isolating you from friends isn’t the only red flag when it comes to controlling behaviour. If your partner forces you to abandon your hobbies, certain personality traits, or other important aspects of your life, that’s also unacceptable. If they make you feel like you have to give up the things that make you, that’s a no. Someone who loves you for real will support your relationships and hobbies, and they will push you to feed that part of yourself because they want to see you happy.

You Have Physical Reactions to Your Partner’s Behavior

Ever notice that you tense up when your partner is around? That’s another sign that the way they treat you puts you on edge, which is no basis for a relationship. The body responds to distress very instinctively.

Check-in with your body to see if it’s conscious of when they walk into the room. If your body is indeed responding to your S.O. with stress, that’s a sign their behaviour doesn’t make you feel at ease, which is grounds for a conversation or split.

Your Partner Invalidates Your Experiences

Like gaslighting, you should not tolerate a partner that tries to convince you that important parts of your history or lived experiences are insignificant or untrue. One example: If a woman expresses anger about the catcalling she frequently faces on the way to work, and her male partner brushes it off as “not a big deal,” telling her to “consider it a compliment,” that’s not OK. Similarly, a partner who berates you for being too uptight or not open enough is not treating you appropriately.

It’s possible to educate your partner about issues that their race or gender may allow them to avoid, and it’s possible for them to learn to understand your experiences. However, if there’s no communication, you can rightfully become frustrated and irritated when they minimize your experiences.

Your Partner Judges You

Feeling judged by your partner is another sure sign that they’re not giving you the respect and kindness required in a relationship. While a loving partner can gently and respectfully help you be the best version of yourself and vice versa, a partner who is constantly telling you what’s wrong with you is a no-go.

They may regularly berate aspects of your personality or body shame you both of which are cruel, immature, and manipulative ways to exert control in a relationship.

Your Partner Ignores Your Sexual Needs and Boundaries

If your partner makes you feel bad about your sexual preferences, ignores your sexual needs, or pressures you to partake in sexual activity without your willing and renewed consent, that’s not OK. While having different preferences and libido from your partner is normal, overstepping your sexual boundaries or ignoring your needs is not.

Sexual compatibility is not a matter of sameness, but a matter of effort. If one or both of you seems unwilling to try to cultivate compatibility, it may be time to reconsider your commitment to the relationship.

Your Partner Doesn’t Respect Your Boundaries

Does your partner joke about traumatic things that aren’t funny? Do they talk about their exes in a way that makes you uneasy? Or share your private information with others despite your protest? These are just a few ways that someone can overstep your boundaries, and a sign that your partner isn’t respecting your criteria for emotional wellbeing.

Your Partner Doesn’t Publicly Acknowledge Your Relationship

If you and your partner have mutually decided to enter a committed relationship, then it shouldn’t be a secret (unless, of course, there are reasons you two have consensually chosen to keep it under wraps). If you’re spending time on this relationship, then you deserve recognition.

Does your partner considers you a placeholder and doesn’t want to appear tied down in case someone else comes along? Are they lying about monogamy to multiple partners and have to keep it secret? Are they embarrassed by the relationship?

No matter the reason, you should be with someone who respects you and is proud of you, talk with your partner to get to the bottom of this dynamic. The real test here is how well do the two of you communicate about these issues.

It may be a great chance to understand more how they feel about you and address some miscommunications. You may not like the answer, but you will know where you stand.

Your Partner Always Accuses You of Cheating

If your partner constantly accuses you of cheating despite the fact that you haven’t and there is no cause for suspicion then something is wrong. If certain aspects of your relationships with the people around you make your partner uncomfortable, then you should absolutely listen to their concerns and evaluate how your behavior may be hurtful, but if your partner is acting on insecurity alone and attempts to shame you or isolate you from others as a result, that’s a deal breaker.

This paranoia can happen for all sorts of reasons, from trust issues to having cheated themselves, and it’s important to get to the bottom of it in order to move forward. Projection is a very low-level coping skill. People that do things themselves like cheat, think about cheating, or have cheated in the past, project these thoughts of desire onto their partners. Their mind ends up creating a reality that their partner is cheating as well.

