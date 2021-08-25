Lwengo LC5 Boss Rallies for Unity As Rival Withdraws Petition

Lwengo – The LC5 chairperson for Lwengo District Ibrahim Kitatta, has appealed the residents to work towards Unity and put politics aside.

His remarks follows the withdrawal petition of his opponent Mr. Joseph Balikudembe which he had filled against him and the Electoral commission contesting the outcome of the recent 2021 Local Government elections.

Lady Justice Esta Nambayo on Wednesday, 24th August; in the presence of Mr. Kwesiga Apollo Counsel for the Petitioner, Mr. Eric Sabiiti Counsel for the 1st Respondent, Ms. Atulinda Majda Counsel of Kabega, Bogezi and Bukenya Advocates for the 2nd Respondent and both parties in Court. Allowed the withdrawal of the petition with no orders to costs.

While reacting to the Developments Mr. Kitatta, said that finally the truth has come prevailed, the case was against people’s will, with no value, it was a wastage resources and time while trying to divert our attention from servive Delivery to the people of Lwengo.

“Lies are spread speedily but the truth reaches the destination earlier than lies” Kitatta said.

He revealed that it’s now confirmed that he was the rightful winner and he was declared by Electoral commission.

He, however, thanked his rival Mr. Bakudembe who had taken him and electoral commission into courts of law for finally realising the truth and he appreciated the gesture. Before adding that there is need to put aside Politics and work for the people especially on; Education, roads, water for production and even our home use which some of the core issues affecting Lwengo but not forgetting recent murders and unemployment.

“That’s where all our efforts should be geared” he added.

He called his opponent Mr. Balikudembe to come and they work together such that all manifestos are jointly achieved on behalf of the people of Lwengo.

Justice Esta Nambayo had earlier described the petition as “naked” and added that the petitioner seemed not ready to proceed, this being the reason the petitioner was asking for more time to file fore evidence yet Case Scheduling had been done by by all parties before the Justice.